South Carolina Man Killed By Exploding Firework Mounted On His Head

A South Carolina man died Thursday after the fireworks mounted on his head exploded, New York Post reported.

Allen Ray McGrew, a 41-year-old father, was fatally injured when a firework he placed on his head exploded, according to the New York Post. McGrew, who was reportedly attempting to entertain neighbors at a local block party with a fireworks show, died instantly from head injuries caused by the accident.

‘Showboating’ South Carolina father killed after lit firework he placed on his head explodes: report https://t.co/F6PTn4hevK pic.twitter.com/B6zVbORwKJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2024

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. after McGrew had ignited a large firework and, in an attempt to “show off,” placed it on top of the stars and stripes top hat he was wearing as part of his Uncle Sam costume, according to reports from WCBD. Despite pleas from family members to stop, the firework detonated before he could set it on the ground. (RELATED: Video Shows Fireworks Rocket Into Stadium Stands, Sending Several To Hospital)

The victim’s wife, Paige McGrew, recounted that she initially thought her husband was merely posing with the firework, New York Post reported.

“He was holding this firework over his top hat,” the wife told the New York Post. “I thought he was just showboating before he set it on the ground. I didn’t realize he had already lit it.”

Paige also mentioned the deceased was drinking for several hours leading up to the accident, which may have impaired his judgment, the New York Post stated. McGrew, described as a patriot who loved Independence Day, was celebrating not only the holiday but also the recent engagement of his son. He was looking forward to welcoming a new daughter-in-law into the family.