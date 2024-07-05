Pro Tennis Player Jasmina Tinjić Banned For Six Years Over Match-Fixing Allegations

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced Friday that Jasmina Tinjić has been suspended for six years following alleged multiple breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).

The former professional tennis player from Bosnia and Herzegovina was handed a six-year suspension from the sport after reportedly admitting to multiple breaches of the TACP, according to the release. The breaches, which occurred during 2017 and 2018, allegedly involved actions such as match-fixing, facilitating betting, receiving financial benefits for underperformance, and failing to report corrupt approaches.

Tinjić, who once held a career-high singles ranking of 236 in Sept. 2013, did not contest the charges laid by the ITIA. The case against Tinjić extended beyond the ITIA as she was also found liable under criminal law in Sweden, where she resides, for alleged match-fixing offenses in 2022, the release stated. This led to a four-and-a-half-year suspension by the Swedish Tennis Federation that applies to all sports in the country. (RELATED: Tashaun Gipson Suspended Six Games After Violating NFL’s Steroid Policy: REPORT)

The ITIA’s proceedings were deferred until the completion of the criminal and domestic cases against Tinjić. The final ruling was made by Janie Soublière, an independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer, who confirmed the six-year suspension and also imposed a $20,000 fine, with $18,000 of it suspended, ITIA stated.

The suspension was backdated to coincide with the ineligibility period imposed by the Swedish Tennis Federation, starting May 18, 2022, and will conclude on May 17, 2028. During her suspension, Tinjić is barred from participating in, coaching or even attending any tennis events authorized or sanctioned by the ITIA or any of its member organizations, which include prominent bodies like the ATP, ITF, WTA and the Grand Slam committees, according to the ITIA.