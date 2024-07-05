Editorial

Officials Suspend Turkey’s Merih Demiral For Celebrating With Hand Sign Linked To Gray Wolves Ultranationalist Group

BLOG
TOPSHOT - Turkey's defender #03 Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture as he celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Austria and Turkey at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on July 2, 2024. UEFA said on July 3, 2024 it had opened a probe into Turkey defender Merih Demiral for celebrating a goal in the team's 2-1 win against Austria at Euro 2024 with an allegedly ultra-nationalist salute. The tournament organiser said in a statement it was investigating the player for

(Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Damn, people are dumb.

Merih Demiral, a defender for the Turkey men’s soccer team, has been suspended for two games from Euro 2024 by UEFA after he was celebrating a goal using a hand sign that’s linked to Gray Wolves, a ultranationalist group. The incident took place Tuesday during Turkey’s Round of 16 victory against Austria.

UEFA gave confirmation Wednesday that an inspector has been appointed to launch an investigation into Demiral. Then later in the week, Friday, they issued a statement that Demiral was hit with a suspension “for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute,” according to ESPN. (RELATED: American Outlaws — The Biggest U.S. Soccer Fan Group — Call For Greg Berhalter’s Firing As USMNT’s Manager)

This is a huge loss for Turkey, as Demiral scored each goal in their 2-1 victory that secured their spot in the quarterfinals — that match comes Saturday against the Netherlands, with Demiral obviously being banned.

Demiral will also miss the semifinal game against Switzerland or England if Turkey wins against the Netherlands. (Spoiler alert: They won’t)

After he tallied the second score against Austria, Demiral made a hand sign that is strongly connected with Ulku Ocaklari, a Turkish ultranationalist organization more commonly known as the Gray Wolves.

Wait … he got suspended for doing the NWO/The Kliq “Too Sweet” symbol? (LMAO)

That turns this entire situation from serious to absolutely hilarious! Straight comedy!