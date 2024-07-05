Officials Suspend Turkey’s Merih Demiral For Celebrating With Hand Sign Linked To Gray Wolves Ultranationalist Group

Damn, people are dumb.

Merih Demiral, a defender for the Turkey men’s soccer team, has been suspended for two games from Euro 2024 by UEFA after he was celebrating a goal using a hand sign that’s linked to Gray Wolves, a ultranationalist group. The incident took place Tuesday during Turkey’s Round of 16 victory against Austria.

UEFA gave confirmation Wednesday that an inspector has been appointed to launch an investigation into Demiral. Then later in the week, Friday, they issued a statement that Demiral was hit with a suspension “for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute,” according to ESPN. (RELATED: American Outlaws — The Biggest U.S. Soccer Fan Group — Call For Greg Berhalter’s Firing As USMNT’s Manager)

This is a huge loss for Turkey, as Demiral scored each goal in their 2-1 victory that secured their spot in the quarterfinals — that match comes Saturday against the Netherlands, with Demiral obviously being banned.

Demiral will also miss the semifinal game against Switzerland or England if Turkey wins against the Netherlands.

After he tallied the second score against Austria, Demiral made a hand sign that is strongly connected with Ulku Ocaklari, a Turkish ultranationalist organization more commonly known as the Gray Wolves.

🇹🇷 Ne mutlu Türküm diyene! pic.twitter.com/4K3kVPFxgW — Merih Demiral (@Merihdemiral) July 2, 2024

