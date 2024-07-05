Video Shows Fireworks Rocket Into Stadium Stands, Sending Several To Hospital

Several spectators were injured during an event at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Independence Day when a malfunction caused fireworks to be shot into the crowd.

Provo Police Department spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland told KUTV that something went wrong with the fireworks display, which caused them to rocket into the stands. The exact number and severity of the injuries have not yet been determined. (RELATED: Blue City To Pay Over $21,000,000 To Residents Displaced By Botched Fireworks Ignition: REPORT)

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are reportedly injured after a multiple fireworks malfunctioned and shot into the crowd during the opening ceremonie for the 4th of July show 📌#Provo | #Utah Currently, Multiple people are reportedly injured during the national anthem at the… pic.twitter.com/wte89yA2pU — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 5, 2024

Video footage taken at the event circulated on social media and shows multiple fireworks flying toward the performers on the field and into the bleachers. Some of those who were injured were transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to KUTV. The event was temporarily halted as emergency personnel responded.

After a full evaluation of the situation, Brigham Young University police officers decided the event could proceed after the mishap.