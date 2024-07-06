4 Dead, 3 Wounded In Kentucky Home Birthday Shooting

A shooting at a Kentucky home early Saturday left four dead and three wounded, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The shooter reportedly opened fire at the Florence, Kentucky home where guests were celebrating the homeowner’s 21-year-old son’s birthday at around 2:50 a.m., according to the AP. Police arrived to find seven victims; the deceased included homeowner Melissa Parrett, 44, Shane Miller, 20, Hayden Rybicki, 20, and Delaney Eary, 19, the AP reported.

The three injured victims were transported to a hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition but are expected to recover, according to the AP.

Neighbor Leah Moore recounted hearing sounds she initially mistook for firecrackers around 2 a.m.

“I saw crime tape, I saw a bunch of cops, I saw all the kids in one of my neighbors’ yards across the street,” Moore told the AP.

Following the shooting, suspect Chase Garvey, 21, allegedly fled the scene, leading to a vehicular pursuit by police. Garvey died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following his vehicle crashing into a ditch, according to the outlet.

Florence Chief of Police Jeff Mallery stated Garvey acted alone and there was no ongoing threat to the public, according to the outlet. Garvey was reportedly acquainted with some individuals at the party but had not been invited. (RELATED: Shooter Kills Man, Flees Scene On Stolen Citi Bike After Crashing Car)

“I know what’s going on throughout the nation, but this is the first time that we’ve had a mass shooting in Florence,” Mallery said, the outlet reported. “Yeah, it is very emotional. My emotions are for the victims, their families, the officers that responded, everybody that was touched by this situation.”

The investigation into the motive behind the shooting is reportedly ongoing.