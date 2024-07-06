Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dies In Maryland Car Accident

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, 24, was killed in a Saturday morning car crash in Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

The accident reportedly occurred just after 3 a.m. in Upper Marlboro. Three cars were involved in the crash; one of the drivers attempted to change lines while traveling at high speed and slammed into the NFL player’s car, as well as another car, according to the authorities.

The collision is believed to have caused Jackson’s car to veer off the road before striking several tree stumps, ESPN reported. (RELATED: Former NFL Lineman Korey Cunningham Found Dead At 28)

We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pkgC4kQtWi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024

Two passengers in Jackson’s car, Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, were also killed in the crash; the drivers in the other vehicles were unharmed, according to the police statement. Authorities indicated alcohol could have played a role in the accident, CBS News reported.

#NewsAlert @MDSP investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three in Prince Georges Co early this morning. Details available on the Maryland State Police website under News at: https://t.co/mEv8MMipoA pic.twitter.com/Lx1T18pqz6 — MD State Police (@MDSP) July 6, 2024

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree,” said Minnesota Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. “As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience.”

In a statement, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he is “absolutely crushed by this news” and praised Jackson, saying he “brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team.”

“His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player,” O’Connell added.

Jackson was a native of Waldorf, Maryland and played for the University of Alabama and the University of Oregon, the outlet reported. The Vikings drafted him April 27, 2024 in round 4 as the 108th overall pick, the outlet reported.