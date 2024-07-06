Navy-Bound Teen Literally Leaps Into Action, Braves Out-Of-Control Boat On NH Lake

A 17-year-old Navy-bound teen stopped a dangerous unmanned boat spinning in a New Hampshire lake, WBZ reported Friday, citing bystander video.

Brady Procon, a native of Ludlow, Massachusetts, performed the heroic act by jumping from the back of a moving jet ski into a speedboat which was quickly spinning in circles on Lake Winnipesaukee, according to WBZ.

Video shows Procon and the driver of the jet ski circling the unmanned boat as other boaters look on. As the jet ski makes a pass around the spinning boat, Procon is seen leaping from it into the boat’s driver’s seat. (RELATED: Video Shows Boat Barreling Towards Beachgoers, Crashing Into Shore)

Hear from the local teen behind this heroic rescue of an out-of-control in New Hampshire, tonight at 6 p.m. on ABC40 and streaming >> https://t.co/JZawojXwaS pic.twitter.com/97XXkU9jxz — Western Mass News (@WMassNews) July 5, 2024

“I was like, ‘I got to stop this thing somehow.’ Everybody else was just standing around waiting for something to happen,” Procon told WBZ.

The dangerous situation reportedly unfolded when a passing sailboat’s mast dipped and hit the throttle of a boat being used to train young sailors. The unexpected acceleration sent the instructor and students careening over the side and caused the boat to spin out of control for several minutes, according to WBZ.

“We were sitting on the back porch, and there was a bunch of noise in the no-wake zone. My dad said, ‘Hey there is nobody on that boat,'” Procon told the outlet.

Rich Bono, a neighbor who caught Procon’s heroics on camera, reportedly called marine patrol, but got no response, according to WBZ.

When Procon decided to jump on his jet ski to help get the children out of the water, he saw a stranger on another jet ski and asked if he could jump on the back, according to WBZ.

“I jumped off my jet ski and hopped onto his jet ski, and then we chased the boat down and I jumped off it,” Procon said.

Procon landed hard in the driver’s seat but he got the boat under control, WBZ reported.

“There’s a million things that could go wrong,” Bono said, according to the outlet. “The propeller could have chewed him up … He could have bounced off the boat and sent it in another direction.”

Procon will follow up his heroic efforts on the lake by heading off in September to the Navy, where he wants to learn how to dispose of explosives, the outlet reported.