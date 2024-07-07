Alex Bowman Wins 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race To Clinch Playoff Spot

It might’ve been filled with rain again, but Chicago brought the heat … again.

The checkered flag has been waved to close out the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Fourth of July weekend, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has been named your winner after outlasting everyone in a race that was full of crashes and water. (RELATED: Miami’s Cam Ward Calls Out Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders For ‘Bullsh**ting’ After Apparent Bad Workout)

The race was forced to come to an end early following rain delays, with NASCAR‘s rules stating that things had to end by 8:20 PM local time. With that time limit being in place, the race was unable to finish 75 laps that were still on the slate.

When 8:20 hit the clock, Bowman was leading the race, with a white flag being waved to signal the final lap before the checkered flew.

This has definitely become the coolest race in NASCAR (despite the rain), who doesn’t love the skyline views?

I’d love to see Miami pull off something like this in downtown, but hell, traffic is so damn bad that’s mission impossible at this point.

Example A:

If you’re stuck in traffic, just join the run, you might get home faster🏃‍♂️🤷‍♂️😂| #ONLYinDADE #CorporateRun #BiscayneBlvd #BayfrontPark #Miami *🗞️ According to a source, due to The Corporate Run, Biscayne Blvd will be closed, and traffic will be stalled until the race ends. pic.twitter.com/1YPT0NDoCz — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) April 25, 2024

Which in turn causes this:

Art Basel traffic has people like…🤜🤛😳| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/zcy3sJZcnn — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) December 8, 2023

And we’ll have no solution for the rain, either. (LMAO)