Anthony Edwards Claims He’s The No. 1 Option On Team USA, And Nobody In Their Right Mind Is Believing That

Not exactly the best look heading into the Olympics.

Anthony Edwards, the superstar of the Minnesota Timberwolves who earned a lot of respect leading his team to the Western Conference finals this past season, was absolutely blunt when he was asked about his role on the United States men’s national basketball team.

It’s not shocking whatsoever Edwards has this kind of confidence; after all, he had an incredible season in 2023-24. But saying you’re the number one option on a team that features LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry?

Ha!

WATCH:

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards on how he fits in with USA Basketball Olympic team: “I’m still the number one option. Y’all might look at it differently. … They’ve got to fit in around me. That’s how I feel.” pic.twitter.com/Cga5kTiR2J — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 7, 2024

I have no problem with Anthony Edwards having this level of confidence but I don’t believe at all Team USA has him as their number one option.

That’s just nonsense and, quite frankly, a horrible look going into the Olympics: we’re competing against each other?

Yeah, I’m not a fan.