‘Barbie’ Star Margot Robbie Pregnant With First Child: Report

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
“Barbie” star Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley, People reported Sunday.

Multiple unnamed sources confirmed to People the report that Robbie and Ackerley are expecting their first child; however, the couple’s representatives have not confirmed the news.

The couple, both 34, reportedly first  crossed paths in 2013 while working on a World War II drama, “Suite Française.” Robbie starred in the film while Ackerley served as an assistant director, People reported. They later married in a private December 2016 ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia without a prior engagement announcement, according to the outlet.

Robbie and Ackerley have built not only a life together but also a business partnership. They co-founded a production company, LuckyChap, along with Robbie’s childhood friend, Sophia Kerr, and Josey McNamara, the outlet reported. The company has produced several notable movies, including “I, Tonya,” “Birds of Prey” and “Barbie,” all starring Robbie. (RELATED: Margot Robbie Reveals Horrible Prank That Made Her Babysitter ‘Run Screaming From The House’)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ackerley shared insights into how he and Robbie manage their intertwined personal and professional lives in a June interview with The Sunday Times.

“[We spend] 24 hours a day [together],” he said, according to People. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”