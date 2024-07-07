Miami’s Cam Ward Calls Out Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders For ‘Bullsh**ting’ After Apparent Bad Workout

What a chaotic workout.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones met up in Miami for a summer workout, this prior to them going on a yacht to watch Fourth of July fireworks while hanging out in the middle of the ocean.

Well, it appeared that Sanders couldn’t keep up with Ward and Drones, and boy oh boy, did he get cooked for it. (RELATED: We’ve Been Given A Deep Dive Into The New College Football Video Game, And I’m About To Pass Out From Excitement)

We’re not sure if it was the heat that caused Sanders to have a bad workout, or just a simple case of not having the best discipline, but Ward let him have it for his performance. Ward even claimed that Sanders wasn’t focused and that he was “bullsh**ting.”

The video comes courtesy of Well Off Media.

WATCH:

Cam Ward tells Sheduar Sanders that he is “bullshitting” pic.twitter.com/49Wwu1SRdS — CanesToday (@CanesTodays) July 7, 2024

As you heard, Cam Ward also got hit with allegations himself, with somebody in the background claiming that he showed up to the workout late — that immediately drew all of my attention away from Shedeur and into Cam. Because why the hell are we showing up to workouts late?

I’m a Canes fan, I donate to the University of Miami, and on paper, this is completely unacceptable.

Why were we late? What kind of workout was this? Is it really that big of a deal?

Screw Shedeur, all of my questions are focused on Cam.