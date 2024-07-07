Chicago Sky Takes Slick Shot At Caitlin Clark After Her Historic Triple-Double

And the Caitlin Clark hate continues!

Without a doubt, Caitlin Clark will win the WNBA Rookie of the Year when the smoke clears from this season. But despite that little factoid, there’s still somehow a debate about who will be holding the trophy between Clark and Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese.

In Saturday night’s game against the WNBA’s best team (the New York Liberty), Clark put up an absolutely historic performance becoming the first rookie to ever tally a triple-double. In 38 minutes of action, Clark had a stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, leading her team to an 83-78 victory over the 17-4 Liberty. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Isn’t Just An Elite Baller, She’s One Of The Classiest People Out Here)

The performance locked in Clark‘s odds for becoming the Rookie of the Year.

But like what happens often in the women’s jungle, hate got involved, with the Sky franchise deciding to take a slick shot at Clark on their social media — doing so on the same day she accomplished history.

“THE” front runner … LMAO. I love how Caitlin Clark has an entire franchise hating on her now.

By the way, if you missed Caitlin’s history-making moment, here’s the clip:

Caitlin Clark pulls down the rebound to secure the first triple-double by a rookie in @WNBA history 👏 15 PTS

11 AST

10 REB pic.twitter.com/9S0wy9O9Fi — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 6, 2024

If I was Caitlin, I’d be loving this … like damn, you got a whole team to hate on you?

Now that’s success.