Chicago Sky Takes Slick Shot At Caitlin Clark After Her Historic Triple-Double

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 6: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever is presented the game ball after becoming the first rookie to score a triple double against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 6, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
And the Caitlin Clark hate continues!

Without a doubt, Caitlin Clark will win the WNBA Rookie of the Year when the smoke clears from this season. But despite that little factoid, there’s still somehow a debate about who will be holding the trophy between Clark and Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese.

In Saturday night’s game against the WNBA’s best team (the New York Liberty), Clark put up an absolutely historic performance becoming the first rookie to ever tally a triple-double. In 38 minutes of action, Clark had a stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, leading her team to an 83-78 victory over the 17-4 Liberty. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Isn’t Just An Elite Baller, She’s One Of The Classiest People Out Here)

The performance locked in Clark‘s odds for becoming the Rookie of the Year.

But like what happens often in the women’s jungle, hate got involved, with the Sky franchise deciding to take a slick shot at Clark on their social media — doing so on the same day she accomplished history.

“THE” front runner … LMAO. I love how Caitlin Clark has an entire franchise hating on her now.

By the way, if you missed Caitlin’s history-making moment, here’s the clip:

If I was Caitlin, I’d be loving this … like damn, you got a whole team to hate on you?

Now that’s success.