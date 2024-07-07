Fox News Host Shannon Bream Claims She Can’t Find Any Dem To Come On Her Show And Defend Joe Biden

“Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream claimed Sunday she could not find any Democrat willing to come on her show to defend President Joe Biden and his “decision to stay on the ticket.”

Following Biden’s poor performance during the first 2024 presidential debate June 27, Democrats and establishment media commentators have distanced themselves from Biden amid increased calls for the president to drop his reelection bid. Bream claimed to her viewers that she and her team at Fox were unable to book a single Democratic guest willing to stand by Biden on her national television show.

“Now, before we get to our guests, I want you, the viewers at home, to know something,” Bream said. “Our team has spent days reaching out to dozens of lawmakers and Biden advocates and allies. We’ve had numerous interactions with the Biden-Harris campaign. But not a single potential guest was either able or willing to join us on today’s show to defend the president and his decision to stay on the ticket. So, we will be having a conversation without that voice, which we have been working around the clock to avoid.”

Bream was later joined by former Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who told the Fox News host there will be “a lot more” Biden resistance in the week ahead, as well as Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

On Friday, Biden insisted in a pre-recorded interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that he is “still in good shape” and attributed his poor debate performance to a “bad night.” The Democratic president claimed he would only drop out of the 2024 race if the “Lord Almighty” told him to. (RELATED: The White House, While Defending Biden’s Mental State, Sent Prewritten Questions, Radio Host Claims)

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is reportedly meeting with his caucus Sunday afternoon regarding Biden and the 2024 election, according to The Hill. So far, five House Democrats — Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley and Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig — have publicly called for the president to step down.

In the other chamber of Congress, Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is reportedly gathering a group of Democratic senators to pressure Biden into ending his 2024 candidacy. Biden also met with more than 20 Democratic governors Wednesday in the White House, where he said all was fine except his “brain” and that he would continue running for reelection.