‘Wake Up Call For The Country’: Sen. Graham Claims US Allies, Enemies View Biden As ‘Compromised’ Prior To NATO Summit

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Sunday on “Face the Nation” how both U.S. allies and enemies could view President Joe Biden as “compromised” as NATO leaders are set to meet in Washington in the week ahead.

Graham appeared on the CBS show to discuss reports of several Democrats wanting to replace Biden as the party’s presidential nominee following his poor June 27, 2024 debate performance. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa began the segment by questioning Graham on the thoughts of his fellow lawmakers on the chaos occurring within the Democratic Party, as well as those of former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Fox News Host Claims She Can’t Find Any Dem To Come On Her Show And Defend Biden)

“Well, I think most of us are concerned of the national security implications of this debate about President Biden’s health. Bernie Sanders’s problem with Biden is he’s not liberal enough. 70% of the public believes that President Biden’s not mentally and physically capable of being president. 70% of the people believe the nation’s on the wrong track. Most Democrats are worried about Biden winning the election. I’m worried about Biden being the commander in chief for the next four months,” Graham said.

“We’re having a meeting with NATO in Washington next week. On October the 7th, Israel’s attacked by Hamas. October 8th, President Biden gives an interview to the special counsel where they determined him to be a nice man with a bad memory and you couldn’t convince a jury he did anything wrong. I want those tapes released, so what I’d like to see is President Biden take a cognitive test. I think everybody going forward in the line of succession— ”

“Should former President Trump take one as well?” Costa jumped in.

“Yes. Yes. I think both, all nominees for president going in the future should have neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam. I think people in the line of succession should have a neurological exam. My predecessor, Senator Thurman, was a vigorous man, but he was 100. He was the [president] pro tem[pore] of the Senate. This is a wake-up call for the country. We need to make sure that the people who are going to be in the line of succession are capable of being commanders in chief under dire circumstances,” Graham continued.

“Here’s what I worry about: that our allies see a compromised Joe Biden, that our enemies see a compromised Joe Biden, and I’m offended by the idea that he shouldn’t take a competency test, given all the evidence in front of us. He is not only in denial: this is a dangerous time for the American people to have somebody leading the ship who seems to be compromised. At a minimum, take a competency exam President Biden and Trump.”

Calls for Biden to step aside in the 2024 race arose after his debate against Trump during which he was observed having multiple gaffes, including freezing mid-statement and not being able to finish some of his thoughts.

While concerns over Biden’s mental health had previously been brought up by various Republican lawmakers long before the June 27 debate, Democrats would jump to the president’s defense, calling him “sharp” and applauding his mental fitness. Following the debate, however, some are reportedly less eager to stick by Biden’s side as a majority of Americans no longer have confidence in the president’s mental state.

A CBS/YouGov poll conducted June 28-29, 2024 revealed 72% of Americans no longer believe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, jumping up seven points from when the same survey was conducted June 9.