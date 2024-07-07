‘Too Busy Undoing All The Damage Of This Disastrous Presidency’: Rubio, Bash Spar Over If Trump Will ‘Go After’ Dems

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio sparred Sunday with CNN host Dana Bash over whether former President Donald Trump would “go after” President Joe Biden and his family during a second term in office.

Rubio appeared on “State of the Union” to discuss his support of Trump and previous statements from the former president. After Rubio called out a connection between Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team and the Biden administration, Bash denied the link and pivoted to a claim that Trump said he would go after Biden and his family in a second term. (RELATED: ‘She’s So F*cking Pathetic’: Trump Slams Kamala, ‘Old Broken Down Pile Of Crap’ Biden In Leaked Video)

“Senator, Donald Trump has said that he would go after Joe Biden, that he would go after members of the Biden family. That’s never something that we’ve heard— ,” Bash began.

“Donald Trump has said that his — no, he hasn’t. I watched the debate; you guys did a great job. I watched it and he was asked and he said, ‘My vengeance will be winning and restoring America, making America great again.’ He did not say, ‘I’m going to go after them,’ and so forth and, ‘I’m going to put them in jail,'” Rubio jumped in.

“Not at the debate, but he has said it elsewhere. Not at the debate, you’re right. He’s said it elsewhere,” Bash corrected

“He has repeatedly said that his revenge will be to make America great again, to undo all their bad public policies. And, by the way, he was president for four years. He didn’t go after Hillary Clinton, he didn’t go after Joe Biden, he didn’t go after Barack Obama, he didn’t go after any of their consultants. We didn’t see under him what we see now,” Rubio said.

“You’re telling me right now that a second Trump administration would not go after any Democrats, any of his political opponents, full stop? You have confidence that that wouldn’t happen?” Bash asked.

“Yeah, he was president before and he didn’t do it then. He’s already said that he wouldn’t do that. He’ll be too busy undoing all the damage of this disastrous presidency. He’ll be too busy securing our border and making America prominent and respected in the world again,” Rubio responded.

The former president claimed on his Truth Social account June 12, 2023 that he would hire a special prosecutor to look into Biden and his family following Trump’s indictment by special prosecutor Jack Smith over allegedly mishandling classified documents. Since his post, however, Trump has called for comments on his “retribution” to “stop.” He told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in June 2024 that, while he would have “every right” to go after his political opponents, it would be “wrong.”

“So number one, they’re wrong. It has to stop because otherwise we’re not going to have a country,” Trump had told Hannity. “Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them. And it’s easy because it’s Joe Biden and you see all the criminality.”

Trump has also continued to press for national “unity.” He previously stated in January that unity would not only “bring success,” but that the success will ultimately bring both sides of the aisle “under the same tent.”