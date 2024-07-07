New York City Hotels Score Big With Taxpayer-Funded Migrant Shelter Deals: REPORT

New York City taxpayers are reportedly set to pay out over $1 billion to house illegal immigrants and asylum seekers who have crossed the southern border into the U.S.

Of 193 shelters being used to house migrants, about 153 are hotels, motels or inns, according to the New York Post. About 65,300 people are reportedly residing in these facilities.

The average cost for each room is $156 per night, or as high as $300, according to the outlet.

“Of the 193 migrant shelters housing 65,300 individuals, 153 — or nearly 80% — are hotels.”

“New York City is spending, on average, $160 per hotel room to house migrants.” The non-negotiated rates amd size of the grift here are amazing.https://t.co/NFzPPo0cSE pic.twitter.com/sdyew1OiUo — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) July 7, 2024

About $1.98 billion of the $4.88 billion New York City residents have collectively spent on migrants has gone toward housing, the outlet reported. Several hotels reportedly have hefty contracts with the city, including the Row NYC hotel, which is getting $5.13 million each month, and the Crowne Plaza JFK in Queens, which secured a $2-million-per-month deal for housing migrants in its 335 rooms. (RELATED: Hotel Quietly Converted Into Migrant Shelter In Up-And-Coming Neighborhood: REPORT)

Some are not happy with how their tax money is being spent.

“Our taxes are being used to pay for the migrants, and where are we supposed to make revenue?” asked a local business owner, the New York Post reported.

Councilwoman Joann Ariola also criticized the use of taxpayer funds for migrant housing.

“These locations were meant to boost the economy of this city, but instead they’ve become a net drain and are costing us enormously,” she said.