Trans Kids Are The New Fashion Accessories Among Hollywood’s Most Deranged Moms

There’s a celebrity trend that has nothing to do with the season’s hottest fashion designer, jewelry item or flashy car. Instead, Hollywood stars are parading their transgender children around like some sort of good luck charms on a keychain.

Actresses like Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez and Charlize Theron have been posing for photos next to their transgender or “non-binary” kids, sending a message that this is somehow the new definition of cool. Fox specifically has styled her three boys in very obviously feminine ways, something that Northwestern University Psychologist Dr. Michael Bailey called “kind of crazy.”

“I think that our society now is kind of crazy, and that is, you know, that’s an example, I guess, of how we’re crazy, and I think that’s really bad for our society. I don’t know why anybody would think that’s a good idea,” Bailey told the Daily Caller.

Fox has openly discussed her support of her alleged non-binary child Noah, a son she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Noah has been photographed wearing dresses when he was as young as age five. The “Transformers” actress insisted that he made that fashion choice himself but has also admitted to encouraging Noah to form a unique identity. Fox says Noah started wearing dresses at age two, according to People.

“When I became pregnant with Noah, I could feel, through my mother’s intuition I suppose, that he was not subscribing to gender stereotypes, so I decided to provide an environment for him early on that would allow him to discover how he wanted to express himself,” she said in a 2019 interview with Education and Career News.

Noah apparently gets bullied at school, but Fox told Glamour in a 2022 interview she gave her son books that tell him it’s okay to dress like a girl.

The number of American adults and children who identify as transgender is about 0.5 and 1.4 percent, respectively, according to a Williams Institute study. The odds of having a transgender child is one in 3000, according to renowned clinical psychologist and YouTube personality, Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Dr. Bailey told the Caller that actors aren’t really known for being “mentally healthy people,” which perhaps can explain certain choices.

“They’re known for being good actors and actresses, and, you know, they tend to be good looking and so on. I think that there’s probably a high rate of certain kinds of problems, like personality disorders. I’m not saying [Fox] has one, although this behavior certainly makes me wonder.”

Music video director and former Republican congressional candidate Robbie Starbuck said in a 2023 Tweet that he used to live in the same gated community as Fox. Starbuck claimed he saw two of Fox’s sons having a breakdown over their mom allegedly forcing them to wear girls clothing.

Megan Fox has responded to my concern about her sons being dressed up in girls clothes with an IG post where she seemingly threatens me with witchcraft. Does that seem like a sane response to you? Her post and my response back are below. ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6ioRvpYK5i — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 11, 2023

Fox responded angrily, writing on Instagram in part, “irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. [E]specially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

“You f—ked with the wrong witch,” she concluded.

In Hollywood, society and local communities, the case of transgender affirmations seem to be far more prevalent now than ever before. And there can be grave consequences to this, Bailey says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica)

“One thing that’s becoming clear is that when you socially transition the child, that’s the term for letting the child live as the other sex, they are much more likely to go on and want medical transition later,” he told the Caller, warning that permanent sex changes have “serious side effects.”

Dr. Bailey suggested celebrities might be showcasing their gender-bending children to gain attention, which is something that’s in their nature.

“The wacky ones are gonna be proud of transitioning their kids, and they’re gonna want people to know about it. Another thing about celebrities is they’re kind of exhibitionist … they’re morally exhibitionist. They’re right. They want you to know about it.”

American author, activist and de-transitioner Walt Hayer knows first-hand how damaging this type of child-rearing can be and has written various books about the dangers of transitioning.

His grandmother clothed him in dresses when he was younger, much like Fox does with her son. Eventually, after what he calls a misdiagnosis of gender dysphoria, Hayer underwent medical and surgical procedures and lived as a transgender woman for eight years — something that affected him deeply.

“So the issue that I have with it is that this happened to me personally, and it destroyed my life,” Hayer told the Caller. “I didn’t recover from this until I was 50-years-old, and I had to go — I had to go through, you know, psychotherapy. I went through the surgical transition. I went through all of this crap.”

Ben Affleck has a 15-year-old child with Jennifer Garner named Seraphina Rose. During Rose’s grandfather’s funeral in April, she stood on the podium and introduced herself as “Fin,” suggesting she too has decided to take a more androgynous route.

Lopez, Affleck’s current wife, introduced her then-14-year-old daughter Emme with “gender-neutral” pronouns (they/them) in 2022 before they performed a duet at Dodgers Stadium.

“They are very, very busy, booked and pricey,” Lopez said, according to The Independent. “They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

Parents who encourage their children to identify like this are misleading them, according to Hayer.

“All we’re doing is devaluing, dehumanizing and destroying an entire generation of children when we engage in this practice of telling them that they’re transgender. This is the one thing that really burns at me,” he said. “There are no transgenders. They don’t exist.”

This phenomena is a social contagion, and celebrities taking these stances are doing so to become part of a group, Hayer believes.

“Gee, I have a trans kid. I have a trans kid. We get to talk about our trans kid. It’s sort of like, you know, parading your schnauzer down to the coffee shop and saying that I’ve got this special dog that you don’t have,” he told the Caller. “And I just really believe it’s sickening what they’re doing, man. I’m appalled in the stuff that I suffered because of what my grandma did to me.”

“I just think that the adults who are doing this to their kids really feel like somehow they joined a group of highly intellectual people that are smarter than you.”

Famous actress Charlize Theron has adopted two children, Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015.

Theron claimed during a 2019 interview with Daily Mail that Jackson, now 11, was transgender.

“Yes, I thought [Jackson] was a boy, too,” she recalled. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!'”

Hayer issued a strong warning about the damage this could potentially cause.

“They don’t realize that 30 to four years later, the kid’s going to commit suicide, or he’s going to be an alcoholic, which I was — I attempted suicide twice. If that’s what you want for your child, then, by all means, go for it,” Hayer said. “They will never be able to be boys. Won’t be able to produce sperm, so they won’t be able to be a father,” Hayer said.

Theron has defended drag shows for kids and thinks that homophobia, racism and sexism are the reasons HIV spread.

“We love you, queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you,” Theron said in a May 2023 video, referring to drag queens. “I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys. There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now, and it ain’t no drag queen.”

More than twice as many men who said they were transgender and underwent a sex change procedure attempted suicide, as opposed to those who didn’t undergo the procedure, according to a study done by the American Urological Association (AUA).

Forty-two percent of transgender-identifying adults have attempted suicide, 81 percent have thought about it and 56 percent have self-injured themselves non-suicidally, according to a Williams Institute study.

Hollywood is now, more than ever, full of stars who are affirming their children’s sex changes very publicly. Today’s youth are growing up in the digital age, which makes them susceptible to celebrities’ influence.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have a daughter named Shiloh, who is now 18. Shiloh had been toying with gender since the age of three, Jolie said in a 2010 interview with Vanity Fair.

“She wants to be a boy,” Jolie remarked at the time. “So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boy clothes. She thinks she’s one of her brothers.”

While Shiloh doesn’t appear to be full-on transgender, she has presented in a very masculine form throughout the years, including in pictures with her mom.

Nowadays, she seem to be taking a more androgynous approach.

Dr. Jill Simons, executive director of the American College of Pediatricians, explained to the Caller what she thinks might be fueling the transgender craze.

“Historically, you know, decades ago, when you looked at those children who grew up to be adults that did have what was diagnosed as gender dysphoria, it was a very small percentage, less than one percent,” she said, noting this was primarily associated with boys at the time. “That is how it had been for a long, long time, until most recently. And now we’re seeing almost a reverse of this, presenting in adolescents with teenage girls. And you know, we’re seeing in some communities, you know, 1,000% increase in the number of cases of children presenting with gender discord. Either something in biology changed in the last couple decades, or, this is not biologically based. This is some social contagion, or some, you know, outside influence that’s causing this,” Dr. Simons told the Daily Caller.

Therapists and mental health professionals could be put in danger of losing their license if they don’t affirm a child’s identity, because not doing so could be labeled “discrimination,” according to Dr. Simons.

Michigan, for instance, passed a law in July 2023 that banned so-called “conversion therapy,” which House Bill 4617 defines as “any practice or treatment by a mental health professional that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including, but not limited to, efforts to change behavior or gender expression.”

Twenty-three states plus Washington, D.C., have banned what they deem “conversion therapy.”

“Therapists, mental health professionals, when they’re counseling someone who is expressing concerns about, you know, their biological sex, they have been regulated and told that if they start to look for a different cause, other than, you know, this is who they are, they question that this person is not trans,” Dr. Simons told the Caller, “when they say they’re not trans, then that’s discriminating, and they’re in threat of losing their license.”

Sometimes a natural transition through puberty could cause doubts and fear in children, and instead of explaining and working through these matters, medical professionals are quickly labeling the children as transgender, Dr. Simons explained.

“Instead of us as adults and professionals, saying, you know, yeah, puberty is a little rough … You’re awkward, and your body is doing things, you know, growing and out of sync. And instead of saying, ‘Yes, that’s normal to not feel great sometimes in your body,’ we’re telling them, ‘Oh my gosh, there must be something wrong with you’ — that is horrible and that is cruel,” she said.

“And so it has become a catch-all diagnosis.”

Dr. Simons said parents are oftentimes victimized in this process as well.

“I feel like they’re being misled, and even a stronger word, you know, being tricked by doctors saying you need to do this for your child.”

Professionals are telling children, “this is the best evidence. This is the best medical care, and parents are used to trusting doctors, you know, saying, ‘Okay, we come to you because we want to know what the best thing is.’ And they want the best for their children. I believe most parents do, and so they will do anything to help their child.” (RELATED: Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Rose Appears To Reveal New Name At Grandad’s Funeral: REPORT)

“It’s very hard as a parent to say, ‘I don’t agree with you,’ let alone they may not have the right information to say — to question it. And so, you know, part of what we’re doing is trying to educate not only pediatricians but parents. And I think parents are becoming more educated about, you know, really, what some of these trans affirming care treatments involve, and that they are potentially harmful. I think parents are feeling more emboldened to stand up.”

Simons told the Caller, however, “parents may have other agendas.”