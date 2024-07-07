‘Preparing In Different Ways’: Secret Service Director Addresses ‘Threat Environment’ Ahead Of Nominating Conventions

United States Secret Service (USSS) Director Kim Cheatle joined ABC’s “This Week” Sunday to discuss the threat environment ahead of the two major political parties’ nominating conventions.

Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos, Cheatle noted America’s political division “plays into” the possibility of violent threats as the summer conventions approach.

“I think that the environment that we’re dealing with today is certainly different than it was four years ago. I’m sure we’ll see an evolution in the next four years, as well, but it is definitely something that we take into consideration,” she said. (RELATED: More Than 40% Of US Thinks Civil War Is Coming Within 10 Years)

The director added that there is “nothing specific and nothing credible out there right now” as it relates to violent threats.

.@GStephanopoulos: “Is the greater threat now homegrown terrorists or foreign terrorism?” Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle: “I think it’s probably a little bit of both. I think we have to make sure that we are assessing the risk for both of those.” https://t.co/QK6GktLy44 pic.twitter.com/Z5V0guQQ9X — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 7, 2024

Republicans and Democrats are holding their conventions in July and August, respectively.

The possibility of foreign or domestic terrorism also came up in the conversation.

“I think we have to make sure that we are assessing the risk for both of those, as well as any other type of threat that may come at us, whether it’s a lone gunman, an organized attack or an organized group,” Cheatle said.

Stephanopoulos then asked which is the bigger threat: “Foreign terrorism” or “homegrown terrorists.”

“I think it’s probably a little bit of both. I think we have to make sure that we are assessing the risk for both of those,” Cheatle replied.

Cheatle indicated the Secret Service would be collaborating with local law enforcement to ensure protests do not get out of hand.

“We are definitely preparing in different ways,” she said, and emphasized that “each city is different” when it comes to addressing possible violence.

Cheatle added that “we are definitely preparing in different ways,” noting there aren’t particularly different kinds of threats but that “each city is different.”

Stephanopoulos also asked Cheatle about former President Donald Trump’s upcoming sentencing in September following being convicted of fraud in New York. He asked how the Secret Service would protect him in jail if he were to be sentenced to time behind bars.

“We have the responsibility of protecting our folks no matter where they are, and so we will figure out how to strike that balance,” Cheatle said.