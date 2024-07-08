Alec Baldwin Scores Big Win In ‘Rust’ Pre-Trial

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled prosecutors cannot introduce evidence of Baldwin’s role as a producer on “Rust,” which was a big win for the star.

The judge ruled Monday that Baldwin’s involvement as co-producer was not relevant to the trial for the 2021 fatal shooting. Baldwin’s position as one of the producers of the film was a critical component of the State’s argument, as they suggested the actor’s alleged recklessness in that position led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to The Associated Press. The legal victory comes just one day before the famous actor’s manslaughter trial is set to begin, according to the Associated Press.

This new ruling is a setback for the prosecution, who planned to present evidence that would demonstrate Baldwin’s responsibility to maintain a safe work environment. The legal proceedings must now center on his role as an actor and the fact that he was holding the gun at the time of the shooting. Any arguments surrounding Baldwin’s alleged responsibilities as a producer to oversee the set as a whole will not be admissible.

“I’m having real difficulty with the state’s position that they want to show that as a producer he didn’t follow guidelines and therefore as an actor Mr. Baldwin did all of these things wrong that resulted in the death of Ms. Hutchins because as a producer he allowed these things to happen,” Judge Marlowe Sommer said, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m denying evidence of his status as a producer,” she told the court.

Special prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson attempted to argue that Baldwin was “keenly aware” of his obligations to maintain a safe work environment due to his position as a co-producer, in an effort to suggest his alleged negligence extended far beyond his use of the firearm in question, but was turned down, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Files Two Motions To Throw Out Involuntary Manslaughter Indictment In ‘Rust’ Shooting Case)

Baldwin personally attended court and sat between his lead attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

The manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico, June 9th.