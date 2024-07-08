Majority Of Americans Approve Of Trump’s First Term More Than Biden’s, New Poll Reveals

A majority of American voters now approve of former President Donald Trump’s job performance during his first term, compared to less than that for President Joe Biden’s current term, according to a new poll released Sunday.

Among registered voters, 51% said they approved of Trump’s job performance during his first term, compared to just 41% who said that they approved of Biden’s job performance during his current term, according to a poll conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University. The voters who were surveyed following Biden’s poor debate performance also said that Trump would do a better job than Biden on the economy and immigration, two of the top issues going into the upcoming presidential election. (RELATED: Polls: Trump Has More Than Doubled His Lead Over Biden Since The Debate)

The economy was listed as the most important issue for 35% of respondents, while threats to democracy was listed as the most important for 21% of respondents and immigration for 19% of respondents, according to the poll. (RELATED: Biden Receives Another Batch Of Dismal Poll Numbers On Two Key Issues Ahead Of November)

Most of the voters surveyed said they prefer Trump over Biden to handle the economy, with 54% saying the former president would do a better job while 40% believed Biden would be better, according to the poll.

The Biden administration’s spending habits have led the U.S. national debt to skyrocket to over $34.8 trillion, a more than $7 trillion increase since he first took office in January 2021, with some experts saying runaway spending has exacerbated inflation. Biden’s economic policies, including the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, approved $1.9 trillion and $750 billion in new spending, respectively. (RELATED: Wall Street Is Panicking That Trump’s Policies Could Make The Economy Work For Average Americans)

A majority of voters were more optimistic about Trump’s ability to deal with immigration, with 53% saying they trusted the former president to handle the issue compared to 40% for Biden, according to the poll. Voters also favor Trump for handling foreign affairs, with 52% saying Trump would be more capable at handling national security, while only 42% said Biden is more capable.

So far during Biden’s term, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered over seven million migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. During his first year in office, Biden took nearly 300 executive actions on immigration, 89 of which reversed Trump’s immigration policies, according to an analysis from the Migration Policy Institute. (RELATED: Biden’s Problem-Laden Parole System Has Drawn Over A Million Migrants To US, Data Reveals)

Of the key issues the poll surveyed voters on, 51% said Biden handled race relations better, while 41% said Trump had a better approach. Half of voters said Biden did a better job on healthcare, while 40% said Trump did better.

The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters from June 28 through 30 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

