Archaeologists Find Ancient Secrets Hidden Beneath Wyoming

Archaeologists in Wyoming have reportedly uncovered some of the oldest Paleoindian artifacts on the North American continent, according to a report published Sunday.

A team working at the Powars II dig site near Sunrise, Wyoming, have reportedly uncovered artifacts dating back 14,000 years, predating one of the oldest known prehistoric American cultures, according to Cowboy State Daily. Despite repeated destruction through localized mining efforts, items such as stone tools have been recovered, some laying undisturbed for thousands of years, the outlet noted in an earlier report.

“We know there’s a main camp here somewhere,” lead archaeologist George Zeimans told the outlet. “It’s just figuring out where it is.”

REPORT: Human Artifacts Dating Back 14,000 Years Discovered In Wyoming | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Future generations will thank ⁦@Graham__Hancock⁩ for his work .. inspiring us to explore every depth of our history on Earth. https://t.co/gM7vPy4SSw — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) June 19, 2023

Sunrise is one of a number of sites across the U.S. revealing hidden secrets of human civilization prior to what scientists call the Clovis culture, which existed roughly 13,050 to 12,750 years ago.

America’s oldest hunting weapon was uncovered at the Manis site in Washington in the 1970s, but it wasn’t until the 2020s that data revealed it to be at least 13,900 years old. Footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico were also dated to well-before Clovis. The latest data suggests our ancient ancestors wandered through the U.S. some 21,000 to 23,000 years ago. (RELATED: Netflix Documentary Could Rewrite All Of Human History)

An upcoming book from the Sunrise team will detail their full findings at Powars II, Cowboy State Daily noted. And I can’t wait to read it.