‘Get The F*ck Out!’: Bebe Rexha Kicks Fan Out Of Concert

Bebe Rexha kicked out a concert goer for throwing something at her during her concert Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The famous singer made it clear she meant business when she zeroed in on the person that tossed something at her during her performance. She shouted out on the microphone as security guards hauled the fan out.

“Get the fuck out!” she shouted in a fan-shared video posted to TikTok that can be seen here. Bebe Rexha pointed at the alleged culprit as fans in the crowd started cheering at the call-out.

Bebe Rexha kicks out an audience member after they attempted to throw an object at her during her performance: “If you hit me with something on stage i’ll take you for everything you’ve f***ing done. do not f***ing play with me right now. Out, get the f**k out.” pic.twitter.com/fugjl8u6Ak — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2024

This incident seemed to strike a cord with the star, who has previously faced the consequences of objects being lobbed at her while on stage. Bebe Rexha fell victim to bad behavior when a fan threw a cell phone right at her head during a concert in New York City in 2023, causing a facial injury that required medical care, People reported.

Police arrested Nicolas Malvagna, who later confessed to the act, a criminal complaint reportedly alleged. The complaint from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office later reported that he had said in his confession, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” according to the outlet.

Bebe Rexha made reference to her previous incident and subsequent injury while handling the situation that unfolded in Wisconsin.

After kicking the fan out of the live show, the famous singer went onto say, “Or, if you wanna hit me in the face, I had to press charges for the other guy — I’d love to become richer.”

“I’m not inviting that, please. It was just a joke,” she said.

Fans cheered on the star as she stood her ground against the trend that has wreaked havoc for many artists in recent months. Harry Styles, Drake, Lil Nas X and Nicki Minaj are among the may artists that have had items thrown at them during their performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

Another fan commented on the video of Bebe Rexha’s Wisconsin incident that was shared on social media.

They noted that Bebe Rexha had to stop her performance twice that night due to objects being hurled toward her. (RELATED: Bebe Rexha Storms Off Stage Mid-Performance, Doesn’t Come Back)

“Like 10 people were escorted out because [of] it throughout the show,” the fan said.

The identity of the fan was not revealed, and it’s not clear if they faced any charges. The star did not specify what type of object was thrown at her.