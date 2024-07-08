Famous Artist Bhad Bhabie Posts Graphic Video Of Alleged Assault Incident

Bhad Bhabie posted a graphic video of an alleged attack she suffered at the hands of her former boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

The disturbing video was initially shared on her Instagram Story, Sunday, and was timestamped with the June 30 date, according to TMZ. It appeared to show the father of her newborn baby pushing her to the ground and pressing his knee into her back. The video has since been deleted from Bhad Bhabie’s social media account, but was captured and re-reposted by the outlet.

The famous rapper and OnlyFans model, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, also posted images of herself with black eyes and facial bruising from the alleged assault obtained by TMZ. Those images have also reportedly been deleted from her account.

21-year-old Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn share a baby girl named Kali that was born in March. The famous singer notified fans she had ended their relationship in a social media post shared in May, according to TMZ. That post has also since been scrubbed from her account.

“This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy,” she wrote at the time, according to TMZ.

Bhad Bhabie had previously shared a number of loving images with Le Vauhn. The two began dating in July 2020 after meeting online.

The star has a tattoo of the numerals “1111,” representing Le Vaughn’s November 11th birthday, and has his name tattooed above her chest.

It’s unclear if the graphic video of the alleged assault is being formally investigated. (RELATED: Bhad Bhabie Speaks Out After Mistaken Identity Incident With Police)

Bhad Bhabie has not issued public comment since releasing the video, and has been absent from social media since the video was shared and subsequently deleted. An outpouring of support from her fans has accumulated in the comment section of her last visible post.