‘Whoever Breaks This Will Die’: Scientists Reportedly Uncover Chilling Ancient Artifact

Archaeologists working at a site in Turkey uncovered a rare, threatening seal from the ancient Hittite empire, according to a report published Sunday.

The terracotta seal was found throughout excavations at the Büklükale (Kaman-Kalehöyük) site in Turkey and is believed to have belonged to the Hittite royal family, according to Anatolian Archaeology. Inscribed on the seal are the words (roughly translated): “Whoever breaks this will die.”

Archaeologists led by Dr. Kimiyoshi Matsumura reportedly found the seal in 2023 and translated the cuneiform, finding the surprising threat. Researchers believe that Hittite laws were focused on fines rather than the death penalty or corporal punishment for crimes, according to the outlet.

Hittite royal seal found in Büklükale warns ‘Whoever breaks this will die’https://t.co/azrd2j8XL8 pic.twitter.com/8kKGuRsby6 — Anatolian Archaeology (@Anatolian2023) July 7, 2024

“There is cuneiform writing on this seal. On the seal, the Great King Tabarna (Sovereign King) or Tavananna (Sovereign Queen) writes ‘Whoever breaks this will die,'” Matsumura told the outlet. “These seals were usually stamped on contracts, stating that if something was done against the contract, it would be penalized. The king and queen from Hattusa sent something here. This shows that this city was in intensive relations between Hattusa and the royal family.”

As the seal was found in several pieces, further impressions and examinations will hopefully reveal the full statement in the near future. (RELATED: Drought Reveals Ancient Petroglyphs For The Second Time In History)

The Hittite Empire disappeared more than 3,000 years ago, with recent data suggesting it took just three years of extreme drought for the once-great civilization to collapse. The time period is known today as the Bronze Age Collapse.