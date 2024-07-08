Cara Delevingne Confesses To Getting Drunk At Age Of 8 In Interview

Famous model and actress Cara Delevingne admitted she got drunk for the first time at the tender age of eight.

She spoke openly about her mental health and addiction issues during an interview with The Sunday Times published Sunday. Delevingne recalled being at her aunt’s wedding in 2001 when she reached for alcohol and felt the effects of the booze.

“You know I got drunk that day,” she said. “I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk,” Delevingne told The Times.

Delevingne has since been candid about her struggle to maintain sobriety and has faced a very public battle with addiction. Delevingne checked herself into rehab in late 2022 and has been working toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“I like meetings, I go to them when I can,” she said.

“Some people would say I don’t go to them enough. But I’m doing it my way and it’s working for me. Everyone’s different,” she told The Times.

“You can go in a million times and it doesn’t work, some people go in once and walk out. Some do it who don’t need it.”

She reflected on how dramatically her life has changed since she made the decision to be sober.

“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope … but they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed,” she told The Times. “I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things.”

The star is now at the stage where she can be around others that are drinking and partying, while maintaining her self-restraint.

“I love being around people who are drinking, it doesn’t mess me up,” she said.

“I’ve done more in the past two years than I ever have: Glastonbury, Burning Man and Coachella,” she told The Times, as she shared that she is still able to have fun without turning to any vices.

The star has taken a big step toward helping others that also face addiction and are seeking an alternative.

Delevingne launched an alcohol-free sparkling rosé called Della Vite Zero with her two older sisters, Chloe and Poppy, in 2018.

“I didn’t want to do this because I’m now sober,” she said, “but because I wanted an alternative.” (RELATED:

‘I Don’t Care About My Life’: Cara Delevingne Describes The Depths Of Her Addiction)

“I’d go out to dinner and drink seven ginger beers. I’d get a sugar hangover and a headache. It’s so stupid because you still end up feeling like shit,” the famous actress said. “I wanted people like me to have a choice.”