Video Shows Italian Artist Creating Image Of Eiffel Tower Over Several Fields Using Tractor

Dario Gambarin, an Italian land artist, demonstrated his artistic skills by plowing an image of the Eiffel Tower into several fields, The Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

Gambarin drew the massive work of art on farm fields as a homage to the upcoming Paris Olympics.

A video of Gambarin at work at his masterpiece was published by the AP. (RELATED: 13,000-Year-Old Artwork Hints At The Real Settlers Of The Americas)

The video shows Gambarin using a plow on a tractor to dig into the earth as a painter would use his brush on a canvas. The footage zoomed out to show a massive visage of the Eiffel Tower with the five interlaced Olympic rings placed below it. The words “Paris” can be seen dug out below the rings. Gambarin placed the year “2024” adjacent to the tower on its left and what appeared to be the words “AD” on its right. The artist sketched out what he plowed on the fields on a piece of paper.

The Olympic Games are slated to be held in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

This is not Gambarin’s first brush with fame. The Italian artist used a tractor to trace a reproduction of Pablo Picasso’s 1907 self-portrait into a nearly 270,000-square-foot field back in April 2023, Smithsonian Magazine reported. Gambarin undertook this effort to honor the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death.

“I’m like a blind painter when I’m on the tractor; I can’t see anything,” Gambarin told the outlet. “I have a great sense of space and proportion. I fix the image in my head. I draw the portrait several times on the table, and then I go and execute it in the earth.”