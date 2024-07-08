Wild Video Shows Dario Šarić, Ivica Zubac Getting Into Bar Brawl Following Brutal Olympic Qualifying Loss For Croatia

What a waste of a luxurious scene …

Following an 80-69 defeat Sunday to Greece in an Olympic qualifying tournament final, things have gotten even worse for the Croatia men’s basketball team.

Video obtained by TMZ shows what appears to be Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac and Denver Nuggets center Dario Šarić getting into a gargantuan brawl early Monday morning at Bolivar Beach Bar in Alimos, Greece — specifically in the Athenian suburb. (RELATED: 14 Years Later: Let’s Have A Toast To One Of The Most Glorious Moments In Sports History — LeBron To South Beach)

The footage shows Zubac apparently getting into a fight with another man prior to being approached by security. When we got to that point, Šarić was then spotted trying to intervene, eventually being put to the ground while placed in a chokehold.

The filmed incident happened just hours following Croatia‘s qualification campaign for the Paris Olympics coming to an end in Piraeus, which is nearby.

WATCH:

Wow … tough time to be a Croatian.

What I wanna know is how this whole thing started up, like, how did not just one, but two NBA stars get into the same bar brawl?

With this happening in Greece, I’m thinking maybe some ish talking was coming from a few Greeks? Or maybe it was unhappy Croatians expressing their anger?

This deep in Europe, there’s honestly no telling — we all know how those people get down.