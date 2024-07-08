Mayor Eric Adams Breaks New Ground By Teaching New Yorkers How To Use Trash Cans

New York City Mayor Eric Adams did yeoman’s work when he unveiled a brand spanking new trash can some buildings will be required to use, according to video footage circulating on social media Monday.

The footage shows Adams expertly rolling New York City’s new trash receptacle out to a sidewalk as singer Alicia Keys’ “New York” plays in front of people taking pictures. The mayor throws a bag of trash into the can, kindly educating New Yorkers on how the new garbage bins are supposed to be used. (RELATED: NYC Mayor Reportedly In Talks With ICE On How To Roll Back City’s Sanctuary Laws)

“Welcome to our trash revolution.” Mayor Adams introduces the new bin that buildings with 1-9 units will be required to use instead of loose bags of garbage pic.twitter.com/nMiAZiXMVz — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) July 8, 2024

The new trash cans will be required in residential buildings with 1-9 units to put an end to garbage bags being left on city streets, officials said, according to CBS News. After the rule is in place, about 70 percent of trash in the city will be placed in these containers, the outlet reported.

“Today, we are tossing even more black bags into the dustbin of history and taking the next step forward in our ‘Trash Revolution,'” Adams reportedly declared. “The first-ever, official NYC Bin is high-quality, affordable, and will build on our efforts containerizing more than 70 percent of the city’s trash to protect our most valuable and limited resource — our public space.”

Meanwhile, the city is still struggling to address the constant influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers that have arrived as a result of the ongoing border crisis. It was recently revealed that New York taxpayers will be footing the $1 billion bill to house migrants in hotels and shelters. But, at least they have shiny new trash cans in which to deposit their waste.