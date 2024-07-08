Fan Pretends To Be Maid In Attempt To Access Rick Springfield’s Home: REPORT

Police reportedly issued a warning to a fan that dressed up like a maid in an attempt to gain access to rock star Rick Springfield’s estate.

Law enforcement officials said the unidentified woman, who is in her 40s, attempted to meet Springfield by showing up at his Los Angeles residence twice in one week, according to TMZ. They told the outlet that she talked her way past the gated community by telling guards she was the star’s maid. It is unclear how it was determined that she was not hired to be at Springfield’s residence. She reportedly returned to attempt to gain access a second time.

The female fan made her second return to Springfield’s home, this time making contact with his family, sources told TMZ. The fan reportedly spoke to one of the star’s sons when she gained access to the property.

Those close to the matter told TMZ deputies were called to the home to handle the situation and remove the unwelcome guest from Springfield’s property. Authorities reportedly demanded she depart the area, and instructed the fan not to return to the residence.

The matter has not been deemed to be a stalking case at this time, in spite of the fact that the female in question reportedly accessed Springfield’s residence twice. The threshold for stalking requires the display of harassing or threatening behavior, and at the time, there was no immediate threat to the star’s safety, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Jonathan Tucker Rescues Young Children From Active Home Invasion: REPORT)

Sources reportedly indicate the police will be doing additional patrolling in the area as a cautionary measure.