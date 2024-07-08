FLASHBACK: Biden Brags About Receiving Award From Staunch Segregationist George Wallace

President Biden compared former President Trump to staunch segregationist former Democratic Alabama Gov. George Wallace during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” while ignoring the fact that he himself once bragged about receiving an award from Wallace.

“Donald Trump makes George Wallace look like a patriot,” Biden told “Morning Joe” on Monday. But Biden, as Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik‘s Deputy Communications Director points out, is the only candidate who’s openly flaunted an award from Wallace.

“Joe Biden is the only person running for president who has bragged about receiving an award from George Wallace,” Francis Brennan tweeted Monday morning.

🚨FACT Joe Biden is the only person running for president who has bragged about receiving an award from George Wallace. “Biden talked of his sympathy for the South; bragged of an award he had received from George Wallace in 1973…” – Philadelphia Inquirer, September 20, 1987 https://t.co/V4XVo2jgHi pic.twitter.com/JP01iDQWAD — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 8, 2024

Brennan cited a 1987 interview Biden did with the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Campaigning in Alabama in April, Biden talked of sympathy for the South, bragged of an award he received from George Wallace in 1973 and said ‘we [Delawareans] were on the South’s side in the Civil War!'” the Inquirer article read.

George Wallace was a pro-Jim Crow governor of Alabama who ran three unsuccessful presidential campaigns as a Democrat in the late 1960s and 1970s. He was a strong critic of the integration of races in public schools and other state institutions, according to the New York Times.

Brennan’s reminder comes at a time while Biden has been fending off calls from his party to bow out of the presidential race following his debate debacle. (RELATED: Democrat Consultant Paul Begala Sounds Alarm On Biden’s Reelection Chances As Democrats Grow More Divided)

He directly addressed voter concerns, including his lack of support from black voters, during his MSNBC interview.

“All this talk about how I don’t have the Black support. Come on, give me a break. Come with me, watch. Watch!” Biden exclaimed.

But 62% of black voters said they believed Biden is too old to be an effective President, according to a pre-debate New York Times poll.

Replace Biden as nominee: 64% all voters

55% Black voters

66% Hispanic voters

48% Biden (!) voters Biden is too old to be an effective president: 69% all voters

62% Black voters

68% Hispanic voters

55% Biden voters This is from the NYT PRE-debate poll, Trump 48-Biden 42,… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 8, 2024

Biden also once bragged about authoring the 1994 crime bill which his critics say was responsible for jailing thousands of black people.

“Imagine you sellout negroes caping up for Joe Biden… The man wrote the 1994 crime bill,” Royce White, a former NBA player who the Minnesota GOP tapped to take on Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in November, wrote on Twitter. “We won’t take a single back step. Y’all can play stupid or brainwashed, but I’m standing 10 toes down done with the Democrats. Jim Crow & KKK Democrats. You Republicans grow some balls,” White tweeted Sunday.