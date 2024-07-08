Guy Sets A Couple Of Guinness World Records That Involves Him Swallowing A Sword And His Eye Sockets Pulling A Car

I could barely get through the video … cringe!

Working as a sideshow artist in real life, a man from Las Vegas set a couple of new Guinness World Records that will leave you like, “how the hell?”

And this is because his records involve him swallowing a sword and his eye sockets pulling a car … how the hell?!

Told you.

Appearing on Italian television series “Lo Show Dei Record,” which is recorded in Milan, Andrew Stanton attempted to break the records for the heaviest weight pulled with eye sockets, as well as the heaviest weight lifted with both eye sockets while swallowing a sword — wild stuff, I know, but just wait until you see the video.

Achieving the first record, Stanton hooked nice-sized metal hooks to his eye sockets, and then attempted to pull a vehicle with a driver in it (it was a Cadillac if you care) across the stage of the television program. In total, the weight was 5,319.75 pounds.

His second record is the first time that anyone has ever held it, and it was him swallowing a sword while having hooks in his eye sockets to pull up his assistant, who weighed 129.63 pounds.

