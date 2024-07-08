Nearby Nightmare Planet Stinks Of Rotten Eggs, And Scientists Are Thrilled

A study published Monday detailed the discovery of how a nearby “hell” exoplanet stinks of rotten eggs, and scientists are absolutely thrilled.

An exoplanet best known for nightmarish weather (literally worse than Great Britain) also reeks, according to a study published in the journal Nature. The catchily-named HD 189733 b is a Jupiter-sized gas giant and contains trace amounts of hydrogen sulfide, one of the stinkiest molecules ever.

“Hydrogen sulfide is a major molecule that we didn’t know was there. We predicted it would be, and we know it’s in Jupiter, but we hadn’t really detected it outside the solar system,” lead researcher Guangwei Fu told Eurekalert. “We’re not looking for life on this planet because it’s way too hot, but finding hydrogen sulfide is a stepping stone for finding this molecule on other planets and gaining more understanding of how different types of planets form.”

The study used data gathered via the James Webb Space Telescope that was analyzed by Fu and his team at John Hopkins University. HD 189733 b was first discovered in 2005, gaining notoriety for it’s insanely high temperatures (1,700 degrees Fahrenheit). (RELATED: ‘Universe Breakers’: The James Webb Telescope Is Seeing Things That Shouldn’t Exist)

As if that isn’t appetizing enough for real estate investors, HD 189733 b is also known to produce some pretty messed up weather. Apparently it rains glass that blows sideways in the wind, reaching up to 5,000 mph.

I simply can’t wait to visit! Said no one, ever.

Jokes aside, scientists are absolutely thrilled with the discovery, and for good reason. Fu and his team’s work cultivated a benchmark planet for future studies into exoplanet atmospheres. Fu seems to hope the results will shed light on how other, similar planets formed. (RELATED: NASA Is Finally Helping The Hunt For UFOs And Alien Life)

But with data like this, Fu et al., passed a new frontier in analyzing the composition of our neighbors in space. The sky is not the limit with what these types of studies can reveal. And I’m excited to see what else we find out there.