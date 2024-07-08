Footage Shows Suspected Tornado Destruction From Hurricane Beryl

Footage shared on social media Monday appeared to show a tornado caused by Hurricane Beryl as she made landfall in Galveston, Texas.

Footage shared online by WeatherNation shows the near-total destruction of a property in Galveston, which was allegedly hit by a tornado around sunrise on Monday morning as Hurricane Beryl made landfall. The system hit as a Category 1 storm, bringing widespread power outages to roughly 1.5 million homes and businesses, according to The Associated Press (AP).

A tornado associated with hurricane #Beryl ripped through Galveston before sunrise this morning. Field Meteorologist Brett Adair captured these scenes of a home destroyed as the sun rose. The tornado threat with Beryl will remain elevated today. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/YgzjZinw6S — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 8, 2024

As Beryl moved through Surfside Beach, she appeared to take out coastal roadways and caused further damage to homes and properties, as seen in photos shared by storm chaser Stephen Jones. (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

Upon hitting Houston, Beryl battered the city with “intense wind gusts,” KHOU meteorologist Pat Cavlin said on social media. One man is believed to have been killed in a Houston suburb after Beryl caused a tree to fall on his home, trapping him beneath the debris, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thomas M. Gilliland said, the AP reported.

We are getting some the of worst of it now in Houston. Tornados sound like trains. Hurricanes growl. I just heard #Beryl growl! Not great videos for obvious reasons but look how high the pond is behind my house! #HurricaneBeryl pic.twitter.com/kNrkWFWj6T — Just Juliet (@Juliet_Kristine) July 8, 2024

Beryl’s path will likely move through Texas on Monday into Tuesday, before making her way up the continent to the Canadian border on Thursday, appearing to track almost the same path as the 2024 solar eclipse, noted one social media user. “Beryl’s moving inland but this is not the end of the story yet,” said National Hurricane Center senior hurricane specialist Jack Beven, according to the AP.