6-Foot-11, 340-Pound Jahzare Jackson Commits To Georgia’s Offensive Line, And Let’s Just Give Them The Natty Now

What a hoss!

Monday ended up being a big day for the Georgia Bulldogs, pulling in a late addition to their 2024 signing class. Meet Jahzare Jackson, a former top basketball recruit-turned-UGA commit who is a massive size of 6-foot-11 and 340 pounds, and now one of the tallest players in all of college football. (RELATED: Miami’s Cam Ward Calls Out Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders For ‘Bullsh**ting’ After Apparent Bad Workout)

In the last three years, Jackson played basketball with the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta and now he is making the move to the University of Georgia after committing to the Bulldogs over Arkansas, Florida, Florida State and Mississippi State following a speedy recruitment. The 20-year-old Jackson is officially a part of the Dawgs’ class of 2024 and is planning to enroll in August — he’s already on campus as I write this.

“This year, the plan is for me to come in there and buy into their scheme and learn their scheme and also just develop and get better fundamentally,” said Jackson to ESPN. “They want me to come in my first year and be able to play maybe 20-30 snaps for the season. After that, they think I have the potential to come in my second year and be a starter.”

BREAKING: Former Overtime Elite Pro Basketball player Jahzare Jackson has committed to Georgia, he tells @on3sports The 6’11 330 OL chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Florida State, & Mississippi State Was a 2X Champion in the OTE League & has officially made the switch to… pic.twitter.com/UoW3LmNtml — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 8, 2024

6’8” Lebron James looking at 7’0” 16 year old Jahzare Jackson pic.twitter.com/cZLNgec4uZ — Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ)  (@benjancewicz) March 21, 2021

Be proud of this one, Georgia … good God.