Man Who Wants Everyone To Die At 75 Says Biden’s Age Isn’t The Problem

Zeke “I Want To Die At 75” Emanuel is the lesser known brother of Rahm “Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste” Emanuel, but he’s no less toxic.

While Radical Rahm gained notoriety for destroying Chicago as mayor in the aughts, his brother was satisfied with a lower-profile career. However, Zeke did shoot into the spotlight back in 2014 when he penned a solipsistic think piece for The Atlantic titled “Why I Hope To Die At 75.”

“You . . . will be better off if nature swiftly and promptly takes its course,” he argues in the piece. Well maybe not “you” personally, after 75 you have little “to contribute to work, society, [and] the world.”

It’s an insane argument of a megalomaniac utilitarian with a preening grasp at morality. It’s too sad to live below the threshold of efficient productivity while draining the system for others. Might as well die, I guess.

But now that same man wants you to know President Joe Biden, at age 81, is just undergoing the “normal aging” process. His age isn’t the problem, Zeke argues; it’s “his ability to function.” And that loss of “fluid intelligence” is “just as worrisome.”

To his credit, Zeke acknowledged that Biden should allow another candidate to “take the baton.” But still, he allows Dems to save face by arguing that Biden’s performance doesn’t “indicate dementia or neurological disease.” Nothing to see; just a kindly old man going off to political oblivion. Some lives are just more valuable than others; who cares about utility when politics are at stake?

What a victory for Biden — he managed to escape the Emanuel Death Panel with his life. But as other Dem contenders circle the wagon, Biden shouldn’t expect everyone to be so gracious.