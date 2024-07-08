Editorial

A True Legend: Joey Chestnut Eats 200 Wings In 38 Minutes After Inhaling 57 Hot Dogs On The Fourth Of July

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 3: Joey Chestnut takes part in the National Chicken Wing Eating Contest on September 3, 2023 at Highmark Stadium, home of the NFL Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. The festival, now in its 22nd year, averages more than 45,000 attendees from all 50 states and 44 countries. It has served up over 5.7 million chicken wings and raised more than $440,000 for local charities. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Joey Chestnut doing Joey Chestnut things!

While most Americans were trying to figure out how to get through their Monday back to work after Fourth of July weekend, legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut was right back to throwing down at the table and setting records.

During the holiday weekend, the official Twitter account of Buffalo Wild Wings issued a challenge to Chestnut to smack 200 boneless wings — challenge accepted.

Normally, Chestnut is getting some relaxation in after winning another belt at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, but he ended up getting banned from the event after inking a contract with Impossible Foods, a grower of fake meat that Nathan’s didn’t want any part of. (RELATED: Guy Sets A Couple Of Guinness World Records That Involves Him Swallowing A Sword And His Eye Sockets Pulling A Car)

But B-Dubs did!

“hey @joeyjaws if you eat 200 boneless wings tomorrow at all you can eat, i’ll extend it to 8/14,” wrote Buffalo Wild Wings in a Sunday morning tweet.

And like the true legend he is, Chestnut pulled it off!

And to think this came just days after he smashed 57 hot dogs in five minutes:

