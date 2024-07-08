A True Legend: Joey Chestnut Eats 200 Wings In 38 Minutes After Inhaling 57 Hot Dogs On The Fourth Of July

Joey Chestnut doing Joey Chestnut things!

While most Americans were trying to figure out how to get through their Monday back to work after Fourth of July weekend, legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut was right back to throwing down at the table and setting records.

During the holiday weekend, the official Twitter account of Buffalo Wild Wings issued a challenge to Chestnut to smack 200 boneless wings — challenge accepted.

Normally, Chestnut is getting some relaxation in after winning another belt at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, but he ended up getting banned from the event after inking a contract with Impossible Foods, a grower of fake meat that Nathan’s didn’t want any part of. (RELATED: Guy Sets A Couple Of Guinness World Records That Involves Him Swallowing A Sword And His Eye Sockets Pulling A Car)

But B-Dubs did!

“hey @joeyjaws if you eat 200 boneless wings tomorrow at all you can eat, i’ll extend it to 8/14,” wrote Buffalo Wild Wings in a Sunday morning tweet.

And like the true legend he is, Chestnut pulled it off!

Mission accomplished. 200 wings in under 38 minutes @bwwings all you can eat boneless pic.twitter.com/ZIHcxApXMo — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) July 8, 2024

And to think this came just days after he smashed 57 hot dogs in five minutes:

Joey Chestnut: 57 hot dogs in five minutes Patrick Bertoletti: 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes 🤯 (via @SamGuzmanTV)

pic.twitter.com/P3Kzkri2Le — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 4, 2024

