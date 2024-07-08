14 Years Later: Let’s Have A Toast To One Of The Most Glorious Moments In Sports History — LeBron To South Beach

Boy oh boy, do I miss these days.

It was truly the most glorious free agency in not just NBA history, but sports history, period. The summer of 2010 was a special one, with superstars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all being free agents. On top of that, you also had powerhouses on the board like Dirk Nowitzki, Yao Ming, Joe Johnson and Amar’e Stoudemire — remember the blockbuster Knicks signing?

Yeah, it was truly a special time, and as we all know, it was headlined by the Miami Heat forming a “Big 3” with James, Wade and Bosh. It was the best time ever to be a Heat fan, and you better believe I was loving every second of it. It was like a real-life dream. I’ve never experienced something like that since then or beforehand. It was that magical. (RELATED: 76ers Tease Bringing Back Iconic Jerseys In Cool, Yet Way Overblown Video Celebrating Tyrese Maxey’s Extension)

And it all went down thanks to the final piece coming into place: LeBron James.

On July 8, 2010, LeBron announced his move to come to the Miami Heat on an ESPN-broadcasted show called “The Decision,” which eventually gave two championships to the 3-0-5.

14 years ago today, LeBron James made “The Decision” to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat 👀 pic.twitter.com/YncVvA8Cav — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2024

It was an absolute party in South Beach … not so much in Cleveland, though.

“In this fall I’m going to take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat.” LeBron James made “The Decision” to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on this day in 2010 🔥 Cavs fans clearly weren’t too thrilled about it 😬pic.twitter.com/gTfcDdUxpd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2024

No matter how you feel about LeBron or the Heat, let’s all have a toast to recognize how truly glorious of a moment this was in sports history — we’ll never see this again.