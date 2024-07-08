Veterans on Duty Chairman Jeremy Hunt on Monday criticized President Joe Biden’s team for feeding questions to a black radio host.

Philadelphia radio station WURD announced Sunday it would be parting ways with host Andrea Lawful-Sanders following her revelation she asked Biden interview questions sent earlier by the White House for her approval. Hunt on “Outnumbered” said the interview is representative of Biden’s history of controversial comments about black people, and that the president does not respect African Americans. (RELATED: ‘It Doesn’t Get Better’: ABC’s Martha Raddatz Highlights Fallout Following Biden’s First Post-Debate Interview)

WATCH:

‘Little Respect For Black People’: Veterans Org Chairman Blasts Biden For Having Radio Host Do His Bidding pic.twitter.com/lWsU8Rk1OS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2024

“I think President Biden really thought that, ‘I’m just gonna go on this black radio show. We’ll give them the questions, they’ll do what they are told. They will ask the questions I tell them to ask. And this will help me kind of … with all this debate fallout.’ And I think he just came up with so much hubris to just assume that you’re going to ask questions that I tell you to ask,” Hunt said. “And this is par for the course from Joe Biden. He has very little respect for black people, period. You see that throughout his whole career.”

Hunt cited Biden’s comments during the 2012 presidential campaign in which he attacked then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, claiming he would put black people “back in chains.” He also noted the president, when he was running in 2020, told radio host Charlamagne Tha God “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

WURD Radio President and CEO Sara M. Lomax asserted the pre-determined questions not only breached the station’s “practice of remaining an independent media outlet,” but the interview was also “arranged and negotiated independently” by Lawful-Sanders, according to a statement.

“This is his character, who he is. And so this is par for the course for him to come into a black radio show, disrespect the host, get her fired for sending questions ahead of time and saying, ‘I’m gonna tell you what to do,'” Hunt said.

Biden in 1977 expressed concern about his children growing up “in a racial jungle” in relation to integration policies, according to Business Insider.

“Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point,” Biden said.

Lawful-Sanders, who hosted 96.1 FM’s “The Source,” interviewed Biden on Wednesday, revealing Saturday to CNN that she received eight questions to ask the president, ultimately approving and asking four of them.

“This practice of de-legitimizing Black voices continues today,” Lomax wrote. “WURD Radio is not a mouthpiece for the Biden or any other Administration. Internally, we will commit to reviewing our policies, procedures, and practices to reinforce WURD’s independence and trust with our listeners. But mainstream media should do its own introspection to explore how they have lost the trust of so many Americans, Black Americans chief among them.”

Former President Donald Trump is pulling in support from 26% of likely black voters, according to a June New York Times/Siena College poll. The former president only received 5% support from black registered voters leading up to the last presidential election, according to a NYT/Siena poll from June 2020.

Just 12% of black Americans cast ballots for Trump in the 2020 election, according to the Roper Center.

Moreover, likely black voters are largely pessimistic about the state of the country under Biden, with 67% saying the nation is moving in the wrong direction, according to the 2024 NYT/Siena poll.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.