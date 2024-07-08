Yankees Fan Reacts To Red Sox Home Run By Launching An Absolute Bomb Of A Ball On The Field

Now this is a true, blue Yankees fan!

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been a straight up annoyance to the New York Yankees fanbase.

In Saturday’s contest, Devers popped a home run off Yanks starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, which was then followed by one hell of a bat flip. With that being said, however, Cole and the pinstripes walked away with the 14-4 blowout win. (RELATED: Trent Grisham Gets Slammed With Boos By Yankee Fans After Making Completely Absurd Mistake As New York Gets Swept)

When we got to Sunday’s game in the series, it was the same story from Devers, knocking a solo homer to give Boston the lead. For seven innings, the game was scoreless, with Devers breaking that against their hated rivals during ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Well, in the process of this, a New York fan happened to get the Devers’ home run ball after it was sent to left field, and he responded in brilliant fashion by throwing an absolute bomb!

WATCH:

Yankees fan throws Rafael Devers HR ball back in and rolls it perfectly back to the mound pic.twitter.com/aohsyCxuAi — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 8, 2024

We’ve seen this before in Yankees-Red Sox games, we see Chicago Cubs fans do this all the time, but have we ever seen a fan throw a bomb like this?

And then on top of that, he apparently got it all the way back to the mound?

We’re talking about some legendary stuff right here, ladies and gentlemen.