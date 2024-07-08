76ers Tease Bringing Back Iconic Jerseys In Cool, Yet Way Overblown Video Celebrating Tyrese Maxey’s Extension

We didn’t need the emotional video, but I love the Sixers bringing this swag back! (Potentially)

For years now, fans of the Philadelphia 76ers (and myself) have been asking the organization to bring back the Allen Iverson era. No, not literally A.I., but those iconic black jerseys that he famously donned during his time in Philly. The franchise wore the uniforms from the end of the 1990s to the mid-2000s.

Yeah, the Sixers have given us alternatives that straight up suck, as most “City Edition” jerseys do nowadays, but as we’re seeing now, they just wouldn’t do for the people of Philadelphia. (RELATED: Anthony Edwards Claims He’s The No. 1 Option On Team USA, And Nobody In Their Right Mind Is Believing That)

And though it took them long enough, the 76ers are finally caving (so it seems) and giving their fanbase what they want.

They appeared to tease the comeback of the jerseys in a celebration video of point guard Tyrese Maxey‘s contract extension, which was cool and all, but holy hell, it was way overblown.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers)

It’s a pretty blatant tease, so I’m just gonna go ahead and assume that we’re getting those black jerseys back, and you better believe I’m coppin’ one despite my Miami Heat fandom.

With that being said, I’m still confused why the Sixers felt the need to tease them in a celebration video, and in a celebration video for a contract extension, like who makes super-emotional celebration videos for contract extensions?

Philly really is a true, blue sports town after that, wow.