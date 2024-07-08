Rioters Take To The Streets Celebrating France’s Left-Wing Win

Rioters were seen in videos Sunday taking to the streets of France following polls predicting the country’s left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) coalition’s unexpected major win.

Video footage posted on Twitter shows the violent moments rioters took to the streets as an estimated 30,000 riot police were ordered throughout France, including roughly 5,000 in and around Paris, according to Daily Mail. In one of the clips posted online, police in riot gear could be seen rushing into the street forming a line appearing to block rioters as smoke grenades and fireworks could be seen thrown at officials.

A second clip shows another line formed by authorities as glass could be heard smashing into their shields before the camera pans to a large group of rioters who can be heard yelling and setting off fireworks. (RELATED: ‘Would Come To An End’: France’s Liberal Darling President May Have A Real Problem On His Hands)

In France, communists and islamists are celebrating their victory. By destroying everything and rioting. Destructive, deformed freaks. pic.twitter.com/c5ZcoM1yYc — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 7, 2024

BREAKING: The far-left is rioting and attacking police in France despite winning the elections. It is clear that they are a threat to democracy. SHARE 👇pic.twitter.com/DLvm2L5RNJ — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) July 7, 2024

I’m fascinated by France’s far-left. If they lose, Paris will burn. If they win, Paris will burn. Seems rational.pic.twitter.com/d4qaLmdTzc — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 7, 2024

During the celebration of the left-wing’s win, some were seen on camera touting the victory over France’s conservative National Rally (RN) party led by Jordan Bardella.

“We beat you!” a woman was heard shouting.

“You lost, the left is too strong. We have love, we are celebrating, and we have joy. And you, you have hatred, we are too strong,” a man said in celebration of the left wing’s win.

Leftist supporters had a message for the Rassemblement National voters tonight.https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/CMEYawW7BM — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

As early poll data was counted in, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who is a part of the Renaissance party, announced he would be handing in his resignation Monday as a majority of the numbers appeared to be in favor of the country’s left-wing coalition, the NPF, according to CNBC News.

“Faithful to the Republican tradition and in accordance with my principles, tomorrow morning I will submit my resignation to the president of the Republic,” Attal said, according to the outlet’s translation. “I know that, in light of the results of this evening, many French people feel a certain uncertainty about the future, as no absolute majority has emerged [in parliament]. Our country is experiencing an unprecedented political situation.”

In early June, French President Emmanuel Macron surprised the country by calling for a snap election following a defeat from the RN in the European Parliament elections, CNBC News reported. During initial ballots, RN was showing promise to win the country’s majority, however, within the second round of voting both Macron’s “Together” (Ensemble) alliance and the NPF joined in calling for voters to reject the far-right as they moved around candidates within constituencies where others were poised to beat the RN, according to the outlet.

The team-up from the two groups ultimately pushed the NPF just short of the majority as it won 182 seats, leaving Macron’s group with 168 seats, and the NPF in third with 143 seats, BBC polling showed. In response to the party’s unexpected loss, Bardella called out the move from Macron and NPF “unnatural” and a “dishonourable alliance,” the outlet reported.

“Tonight, these electoral arrangements have thrown France into Jean-Luc Melenchon’s extreme left,” Bardella said.

As no party won the absolute majority of 289 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, it is unclear how the country will adjust to a hung parliament.