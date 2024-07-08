ROOKE: The Election Fix Is In But GOP Still Has A Chance To Stop It

Democrats are against a House Republican-sponsored bill requiring voters to prove they’re U.S. citizens before casting a ballot.

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy introduced the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to protect U.S. elections from the millions of illegal immigrants flooding our border every year under the Biden administration.

“Secure elections are a key cornerstone for any representative government; without them, we won’t have a country,” Roy said in a statement about the bill.

Not surprisingly, Democrats are firmly against the SAVE Act, claiming that any justification for the bill is built on falsehoods about our election system. The White House put out a statement Monday morning, and over the weekend, Axios reported that House Democrats plan on “bringing out the big guns against” the bill when it comes up for a vote this week.

White House comes out strongly against SAFE Act, the House Republican bill that would require voters to prove they’re U.S. citizens before casting a ballot pic.twitter.com/vC0RUMqzIb — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) July 8, 2024

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark told her colleagues they are “urged to VOTE NO” on the SAVE Act because it would “prevent Americans from registering to vote with their driver’s license alone” and would “further intimidate election officials and overburden states’ abilities to enroll new voters.” (ROOKE: Major Political Realignment Is Happening Inside The Democratic Party)

Illegal immigration and its effects on American citizens have become one of the top issues in the 2024 election. Biden’s border policies turned every state into a border state. This is a serious problem that needs fixing. This is putting vulnerable Democrats in a position where they have to choose to either toe the party line by supporting illegal immigrants with the right to vote, which is undeniably what is/will happen, or vote to block non-citizen voting to save their campaigns.

The SAVE Act has a good chance of passing the House now that House Speaker Mike Johnson has signed on to support the bill. The Speaker’s office released a 22-page report outlining the loopholes in current federal laws under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Welfare Reform Act of 1996 that pave the way for non-citizen voters.

The Biden administration, through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), allows illegal immigrants to be eligible to apply for work authorization and simultaneously apply for an SSN within 180 days of applying for asylum, whether or not their application is fraudulent.

In the U.S. House, 104 Republicans have co-sponsored my House version (HR8281) of the @SAVEAct to require proof of citizenship for federal elections. When we vote on the bill this week, we will need all GOP to support. https://t.co/EWOvRycc3i https://t.co/RfsYc5hXrf — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 7, 2024

“The Biden Administration’s efforts to dismantle border security, and related policies, have enabled millions of aliens to enter the country, violate our immigration laws, and exploit a system to obtain an SSN. President Biden recently referred to the flood of aliens crossing the border as ‘voters.’ One state Democratic official is promoting the idea that individuals are ‘eligible’ to vote in federal elections– even if they are not a citizen, unable to prove citizenship, and in fact, ineligible to vote under federal law,” Johnson stated in his report. (ROOKE: Election ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Dems Said Wasn’t Happening Is … In 49 States)

The biggest hurdle for Republicans will be getting the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the bill. Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee is sponsoring the bill on the Senate side.

“Illegal immigrants and non-citizens across the nation are being improperly registered to vote, allowing them to cast illegitimate ballots in federal elections,” Lee said in a statement with Roy. “At a time when trust in voting is more important than ever, we must stop foreign election interference and pass the SAVE Act. Voting is both a sacred right and responsibility of American citizenship, and allowing the people of other nations access to our elections is a grave blow to our security and self-governance.”

“Radical progressive Democrats…are using open border policies while also attacking election integrity laws to fundamentally remake America.” 🗳ICYMI: Rep. Roy is fighting to SAVE American electionshttps://t.co/I3JwLhA33w — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 8, 2024

It’s already illegal for these people to be in the country. The argument that somehow our current laws are sufficient enough to prevent them from voting is a fallacy.

American voters must ask themselves why the “Save Democracy” party opposes a bill that would secure elections against outside influence. The obvious answer is that they are hoping to gain votes. Their policies are ruining the lives of U.S. citizens, and they need to dilute the voting system in order to stay in power.