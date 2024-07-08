ROOKE: Left’s Chief Election Meddler Reportedly Behind ‘Fake News’ Operation Pushing Party Narratives

Democrats’ not-so-secret lawfare weapon is reportedly backing an Arizona left-leaning website pushing campaign talking points under the guise that it’s a news organization.

Marc Elias, author of Democracy Docket and partner of Elias Law Group, is behind the Arizona-based publication The Morning Mirror, Semafor reported.

According to Semafor, Elias is behind a “mysterious” fake news operation in Arizona financed and run by Democrats that pumps pro-abortion “stories” on Facebook and is trying to avoid campaign finance disclosures for this work helping Democrat campaigns: https://t.co/CEyFU6iAis — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 8, 2024

“A secretive local media network with ties to high-profile national Democratic operatives wants to convince regulators in Arizona that despite the political tilt of its stories, it is not a political entity and should not be subject to campaign finance disclosures,” the report stated. (ROOKE: The Election Fix Is In But GOP Still Has A Chance To Stop It)

The Morning Mirror is not exactly breaking ground with the amount of content it produces. Still, it is being boosted by the Democrat-aligned media company Star Spangled Media, which runs it and other left-leaning operations.

Recently, Star Spangled Media has paid Facebook to boost Morning Mirror’s posts, which include the “pro-abortion rights records of local Democratic candidates running for Michigan House seats,” according to Semafor.

Elias is best known for his lawsuits against conservative election integrity efforts before and after the 2020 election. He has led the charge for the Democrats in the lead-up to the 2024 election. He claimed victory for his law group when the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling, which banned unattended ballot drop boxes that are now legal in the state.

“My legal team won a big one for voters in Wisconsin today. With more than 50 cases pending in 20 states, we are not done fighting for free and fair elections and we are not done winning,” Elias posted.

“With 120 days until Election Day, Democracy Docket is tracking 147 active voting and election cases in 39 states. Here are the states with the most: PA (17), AZ (9), NC (9), WI (9), GA (8),” he added in a separate post.

With 120 days until Election Day, Democracy Docket is tracking 147 active voting and election cases in 39 states. Here are the states with the most: PA (17), AZ (9), NC (9), WI (9), GA (8). The future of democracy is on the docket! Subscribe now. https://t.co/mltdyzQVBQ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 7, 2024

The story here is that Elias Law Group is trying to get Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission, the state’s campaign finance regulator, to rule that Star Spangled Media is a media outlet, not an arm of the Democratic Party. Therefore, it shouldn’t have to abide by state or federal finance laws that require disclosure of who/what is funding Star Spangled Media.

The commission responded that while the Morning Mirror claims to be a typical media company, most of its content is political, “many of which appear to be generated by using campaign-created media” straight from Democrat campaigns. (ROOKE: The Party Running On Saving Democracy Wants To Rig Their Election)

“In other words, under the “considerations of form” analysis, the Commission cannot conclude ‘there is no indication that those articles were not produced in the same manner, using the same people, and subject to the same review and distribution as its other articles,'” the commission stated. “Thus, the Morning Mirror may be engaged in campaign media spending, rather than acting within the press exception.”

The commission is requesting more facts to prove whether or not Star Spangled Media is operating as an actual media operation or a clever Democrat campaign strategy. It seems to be yet another example of Democrats subverting the law in order to push their agenda, and Elias is leading the charge.