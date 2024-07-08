EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Introduces Legislation To Eliminate Income Taxes On Overtime Pay

Republican Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher introduced legislation Monday that would eliminate income taxes on overtime pay.

The KEEP Act, first obtained by the Daily Caller, would specifically eliminate income taxes rather than payroll taxes to ensure that Social Security, Medicare and unemployment funding remain unaffected. Under the bill, Americans currently eligible for overtime, as defined in the Fair Labor Standards Act under section 7, will be covered.

“Our nation is facing unprecedented challenges due to workforce shortages and continued high inflation levels. Millions of Americans are looking for financial relief as the rising costs of everyday goods have soared 20 percent since President Biden assumed office,” Fulcher told the Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DNC Sent Millions To Law Firms Behind ‘Unprecedented Lawfare’ Campaign Against Trump)

“By eliminating income taxes from overtime pay we can help alleviate this burden for hardworking folks by letting them keep more of what they earn while continuing to safeguard government programs such as Medicare and Social Security,” Fulcher added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Mike Lee Mike Sounds Alarm Over Taxpayer-Funded Project To ‘Denigrate America’ For 2026 Celebrations)

In early June, Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced that tips earned by service workers will not be taxed if he is re-elected.