Sunny Hostin Says She Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Kamala Harris Replacing Biden In General Election

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said Monday she is “uncomfortable” with Vice President Kamala Harris replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Hostin said while Harris is presidential, she does not trust Americans to elect a black woman over former President Donald Trump, citing the 2016 election when he defeated former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Kamala Harris, as Ana [Navarro] said, is prepared, she’s ready, she’s presidential … So if he [Biden] cannot complete a four year term, we know that we are protected. I will say this. I am uncomfortable with him stepping down because I don’t know if this country will vote for a black woman. If this country could not vote for Hillary Clinton, one of the most decorated and successful politicians and people in the world, I don’t know that Kamala Harris can beat a convicted felon.”

Sunny Hostin says she is “uncomfortable” with the idea of Kamala Harris replacing Biden as Democrat nominee pic.twitter.com/gMfQHueyX5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2024

Hostin accused Republicans of being afraid of Harris, and falsely argued the Supreme Court ruled Trump has presidential immunity to assassinate his political opponents and be a “king above the law.” (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says Women Voting Republican Is Like ‘Roaches Voting For Raid.’ Co-Host Goes Off)

“So guess what, folks? I am uncomfortable with the state of where Joe Biden is, but I am conformable with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris versus a convicted felon,” Hostin said.

Co-host Ana Navarro attempted to defend Biden’s changing mental capacity and ability to debate by arguing he himself admits it. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump “knows Joe Biden will lose to him,” but is “afraid” of Harris. Most polls show Trump with a slight lead over Harris in a hypothetical matchup in 2024.

Trump leads Harris 45% to 42% in a poll conducted by The Hill, while a CNN poll from July 2 found Trump leading 47% to 45%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found Harris and Trump neck-and-neck with 43% of voters backing Trump and 42% supporting the vice president.

Harris has held substantially low approval ratings throughout her vice presidency, according to a series of polls. The vice president garnered the lowest vice-presidential favorability rating in NBC News poll history with a net-negative rating of -17 in June 2023. Among the 1,000 people surveyed, 32% had a positive view of Harris and 49% had a negative view of her, including 39% who had a “very negative view.”