Three Dead In Small Plane Crash In North Carolina

A small plane crash in North Carolina took the lives of all three passengers aboard, authorities said Monday, multiple outlets reported.

A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed in North Carolina. resulting in the deaths of all three passengers aboard, according to The Associated Press (AP). The crash took place in the mountains. McDowell County Emergency Management confirmed the fatalities after the aircraft, initially reported missing, was located.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the tragic loss of three lives in the downed aircraft,” McDowell County EMS said in a statement, NBC News reported. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this devastating incident.”

The crash site’s discovery followed reports that the plane had not reached its intended destination at the local airport after departing from Mountain City, Tennessee, AP reported. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are involved in the investigation. (RELATED: Aviation YouTuber And Father Killed In A Plane Crash Just Weeks After Posting A Video Showing Aircraft Malfunction)

The NTSB has taken the lead and an investigator is on their way to the crash site to assess the wreckage and gather evidence. A preliminary report will be released within 30 days to provide initial insights into the crash, though a comprehensive final report detailing the probable cause and any contributing factors might take up to two years to complete, according to the NTSB, AP stated.