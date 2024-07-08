REPORT: Interior Staffer Caught Red-Handed Posting Lewd, Sexually Inappropriate Comments During Work Hours

Timothy Bergling, reportedly a communications staffer in the U.S. Department of the Interior, appears to have been posting sexually inappropriate material on social media during work hours.

An X account features several suggestive posts in response to suggestive posts and images of scantily-clad men. This account is allegedly operated by Timothy Bergling, a communications staffer for the Department of the Interior, according to an investigation by the Washington Free Beacon. The timestamps on the posts show that they were made during regular business hours, which suggests the account may have written them while at work in his government position.

In another post, account allegedly operated by Bergling responded to a user who said he had been “holding in this nut all day.”

“Lemme help,” the account wrote.

One male user posted a picture showing himself laying down while topless, appearing to be climaxing. “I didn’t know Greek statues could jizz,” the account wrote in response.

A young-looking male posted a selfie at the beach. The account replied, “so freakin adorable.”

The account has also made political statements against Republican politicians on X. “In the most respectful way possible, I have to observe you have to be the dumbest c*nt alive,” he wrote in response to a post from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The account has also railed against Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, calling him an “irredeemable anal wart.”

Bergling has served as a communications staffer for the department under several administrations and has been known to make fellow employees uncomfortable, multiple former officials told the Washington Free Beacon. “Aside from his generally poor work performance, his use of social media during work hours for inappropriate purposes is alarming,” a former official told the outlet, also alleging that “Bergling regularly made multiple young staffers uncomfortable in the office.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Department of the Interior for comment but has not heard back yet.