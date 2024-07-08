Revved-Up Trailer For ‘F1’ Features Brad Pitt’s Long Awaited Return To The Big Screen

Formula One and Apple Original Films dropped the highly anticipated trailer for “F1” starring Brad Pitt, Sunday.

The high-energy teaser video packed a whole lot of action into a one minute and 52-second clip. It debuted at Formula One’s British Grand Prix, July 7, with Brad Pitt in attendance for the big reveal, according to CNN. Pitt stars as a former race car driver itching to come back to the sport in the first sneak peek of “F1.” The dialogue in the video promises an adrenaline rush, and the sound of the engines is music to the ears of every car enthusiast and Formula One fan. Speed junkies beware, this might leave you hooked and wanting more.

“Pitt stars as former F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport to partner rookie team mate Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, at the fictional APXGP team,” according to the film’s synopsis on Formula One’s official website.

The trailer opens with Pitt explaining his race car design concept to a woman.

“Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, now McLaren, all have us beat on the straights,” he said.

“Our shot is battling in the turns. We need to build our car for combat,” Pitt said, as he stared intently at the woman.

The woman, played by Kerry Condon, looked distressed as she said, “How am I supposed to make that safe?”

“Who said anything about safe?” Pitt replied, as the screen switched to the roaring sounds of racecar engines as the vehicles ripped up the track.

The trailer was set to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” and features a quick peek of what promises to be an edge-of-your seat movie experience, with many scenes actually having been filmed at F1 events.

Pitt shares the screen with Damson Idris, who plays his teammate as the two prepare for the Grand Prix. Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo also star in the film, alongside real Formula 1 teams and drivers.

Joseph Kosinski directed the film and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is credited as producer, alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Pitt, according to Formula One’s website.

“F1” is an Apple Original Film and Warner Bros. Pictures movie, and is slated for release in theaters in the U.S. June 27, 2025. (RELATED: Brad Pitt Gains Traction In High Profile Case Against Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie)

Pitt’s last appearance as an actor in a movie was 2022’s release of “Babylon.”