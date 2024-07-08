‘Should Be Terrifying For All’: Gabbard Rips ‘Unqualified’ Harris, Warns ‘Deep State’ Would Remain If She’s On Ticket

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard ripped Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden, warning that the “deep state” would remain, Monday on Fox News.

Gabbard appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the ongoing concerns about Biden's mental fitness. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the former congresswoman if Harris believes she is "smart and effective".

“Without a doubt she believes this, I can’t even begin to analyze why that is the case,” Gabbard said. “She has been unqualified to serve as vice president and is not qualified or capable at all for the very real prospect that if Biden wins, she will be president of the United States. That’s a fact. Regardless of who is on the top of the ticket as the Democrats figure this out whether it’s Biden/Harris or Harris/whoever, a president Kamala Harris will be our commander-in-chief.”

“I can tell you as a soldier who’s deployed to multiple war zones and I can speak for a lot of my brothers and sisters in uniform, that prospect should be terrifying for all Americans. She is incapable and unqualified to be our country’s commander-in-chief, which then leads to what I know to be certain.”

“Just as Joe Biden is not calling the shots on our foreign policy — he’s got Tony Blinken, Hillary Clinton, Jake Sullivan, Lloyd Austin and all of these other people in the deep state administrative state who are not elected. Who are actually making these decisions related to our foreign policy who have pushed us to the brink of multiple wars — Russia, China, Iran North Korea — and closer to the brink of nuclear war than ever before,” Gabbard continued. “If it is a President Kamala Harris, a commander-in-chief Kamala Harris, it will be the very same deep state making these decisions that have done such great harm to our own national security and to our freedom as a country.”

Concerns over Biden’s mental state circulated among Democrats after his poor debate performance in which he could be seen struggling at times to finish his sentence as well as freezing mid-way through a statement. While Republican lawmakers have long echoed warnings over Biden’s mental health, 72% of Americans polled post-debate they no longer believe the president has the mental and cognitive health to serve in office, according to a CBS/YouGov Poll.

Biden, however, has remained adamant on staying within the 2024 race, as reports have circulated that First Lady Jill Biden and other family members including his son Hunter Biden have encouraged him to continue. Despite Biden’s determination to run, names such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Harris have all been rumored to be on the potential replacement list.