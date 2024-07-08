Video Shows Residents Go Wild On Suspect After Dead Woman Found Stuffed In Bag

Video footage posted online shows New York City residents on Monday going wild on a suspect who was arrested in connection to a dead woman who was found stuff in a bag.

New York Police Department (NYPD) authorities found 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams on Friday evening stuffed in a sleep bag after being shot in the head and then placed inside a plastic bag which was left on the sidewalk of a Manhattan street, according to PIX11 News.

Williams’ body was left to decompose near a mound of garbage bags. Police discovered surveillance footage that showed a man in an electric wheelchair had dragged the bag outside to where it was later found, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Suspect In Brutal Killing Laughs In Court, Victim’s Family Outraged)

Residents later spotted someone similar to the surveillance video description in a public housing complex, reportedly holding him down until police arrived to arrest him. Video footage posted on Twitter by Oliya Scootercaster shows the chaotic moments as authorities could be seen putting the man onto a stretcher with local residents outside of the building screaming and recording him.

As the man is seen rolled outside, police appear to struggle to hold back some of the bystanders in the large crowd who could be seen attempting to hit the man on the stretcher.

“Kill him, please kill him,” a woman could be heard screaming behind the camera as the man was loaded into the back of an emergency vehicle.

#BREAKING Chaos erupts as a homicide suspect is placed in custody after a decomposing body of murdered woman was found in sleeping bag on the SIDEWALK in Manhattan. The man police belive is involved was carried out on stretcher from inside the Straus Houses NYCHA complex at E… pic.twitter.com/wwOAk4ZdDQ — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 8, 2024

Williams was resident of Kips Bay neighborhood described by her aunt, Nisha Ramirez, as a “sweet” and “nice person,” according to PIX11 News.

“We honestly don’t know who would hurt her,” Ramirez told the outlet. “She’s sweet. She’s a nice person and she grew up here. We don’t know why someone would have a motive to do something to her.”

Following an autopsy, a medical examiner ruled Williams death as a homicide, however, it is unclear how the man within the wheelchair is connected to the victim as the investigation is ongoing.